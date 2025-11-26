"My personality fits with Austen very well": Southern Charm's Salley stuns co-stars by outing her crush on the cast member

Southern Charm star Austen Kroll was already in a relationship with Audrey Pratt when Sally made the comment. (Image via Getty)

Southern Charm season 11, episode 2, premiered on November 26, 2025, on Bravo, and featured a dramatic love triangle formed in a surprise turn of events.

Salley Carson revealed that Auten Kroll was on her list of too many crushes that were going on. Kroll, who was already in a relationship with Audrey Pratt at the time, felt Salley liked another Southern Charm cast member, Craig Conover.

However, Salley's comment became a highlight, shocking everyone. While talking to Molly O'Connell, Rodrigo Reyes and Tyler Dugas, she noted:

"I'm a girl's girl. I love Audrey, but my personality fits with Austen very well. I mean, would I hook up with him? The day after they break up, let's go."

Here's what happened on the latest episode of Southern Charm season 11

Salley Carson shook things up on the latest episode of Southern Charm when she openly admitted that her “personality fits with Austen very well,” leaving several cast members stunned, especially since Austen Kroll was still dating Audrey Pratt at the time.

The confession came just as Salley was gearing up for her singles soiree, where she joked that she had “too many crushes going on.” But the most surprising revelation was that Austen, who was very much in a relationship, had caught her attention.

Her bold confession left her friends surprised. Molly said in a confessional,

"I mean, if I was Audrey and I found out that Salley said that, I'd be like… ‘I’m gonna f–king fight you.’"

Madison LeCroy also stirred the pot, joking that maybe the group should start placing bets on “who’s gonna bang who.”

Madison later passed Salley’s comments along to Audrey while Austen and Salley were casually tossing a football on the beach.

"Honestly, I think Salley’s got the hots for Austen,” Madison told Audrey.

When Audrey finally brought the rumor to Austen, he tried to brush it off, saying, “Oh my gosh, that’s not true,” further insisting that Salley was more interested in Craig Conover:

"Salley liked Craig. And Salley is the class flirt. But, like, with that being said, I do like her. You know, I can joke with her and play football."

Audrey, however, did not let the subject go too easily, warning him,

"We’ll have a breaking point if it gets too far."

Things only got messier when Salley revealed she had a romantic interest in Craig. She gushed that she had “so much fun” hanging out in his hot tub until 4:00 am, and she even declared that her goal for her singles party was to make out with him.

It became complicated when Craig seemed more interested in flirting with Salley’s best friend, Charley Manley, which definitely rubbed Salley the wrong way.

The Southern Charm season 11 trailer teased the unfolding of the love triangle between Craig, Austen and Salley, with plenty of twists and turns.

Bravo's press release also hinted at this early on, explaining,

"Proudly single, Salley’s interest in Craig has been clear since his breakup, but Austen’s potential new relationship status has her head turning."

The situation becomes even more complicated when Austen’s long-distance relationship issues with Audrey come into play. Although Austen insisted during the episode that things were “going really well,” he also admitted,

"I love when she’s in town. And then when she leaves, I like my alone time. I don’t know what to say. I love long distance. I f–king love it."

However, at BravoCon 2025, he later revealed that the distance eventually became a point of conflict in their relationship during season 11 of Southern Charm:

"When cameras picked up, we'd been dating for about a year and a half at that point. And so, questions begin to come up about like, 'Hey, what does the future look like?' And in my opinion, I just think it's a normal look at like, 'OK, what is the next step?'"

Stay tuned for more updates.