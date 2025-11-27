Who is Sean P? Circumstances surrounding Tara Reid roofie scandal explored in wake of viral wheelchair video

Actress Tara Reid attends the U.S. Premiere of "Pabrik Gula" in Los Angeles at AMC The Grove 14 on March 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Jane Owen Public Relations )

Sean P., the man Tara Reid mentioned in her police report, has spoken up about the roofie scandal. Reid filed the report on November 25, stating that she stayed at the DoubleTree Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 23.

She told the police that she was having a glass of white wine when Sean P. introduced himself to her. He claimed to be a "very successful influencer and YouTuber."

Sean P's full name is Sean Pettiford. He has appeared on Dennis Collins' YouTube channel multiple times. He is known as a car enthusiast, as Collins uploaded a 48-minute-long video of Sean's car collection.

They went outside to smoke, and when Tara Reid came back, she saw that there was supposedly a napkin on her drink. Reid claimed that she "blacked out" after drinking the wine, and she woke up nearly eight hours later in a hospital.

TMZ obtained a video of the actress being taken away in a wheelchair at the hotel lobby. In the viral two-minute-long clip, Tara was unable to stand up ot walk and spoke "incoherently," as three men and one woman tried to help her.

Her agent picked her up, and they retrieved her belongings from the hotel before flying to Los Angeles. Reid told police officers that other YouTubers or influencers seemingly surrounded her, and they appeared to be discussing and recording her.

The American Pie star claimed that Pettiford allegedly sent her videos of herself the next day. Reid stated that he was reportedly trying to extort money from her by doing so.

Sean P. has denied slipping a roofie to Tara Reid

The YouTuber spoke to TMZ on November 26 and shared his thoughts on the matter. He claimed that he did not give Tara a roofie or try to blackmail her the next day.

Pettiford told the news outlet that that night, Reid seemed "tipsy" but was able to walk and converse with him. They smoked outside, and when they returned, he wanted to close the tab.

The actress then gave him her purse and reportedly instructed him to retrieve her room key. He looked inside and saw pills. Tara then supposedly started screaming, gaining the attention of a security guard. They both told security that they were fine and went to the smoking area again.

Sean P. stated that at this moment, Tara suddenly couldn't walk and had fallen to the floor. He told TMZ that he sent her the video the next day to give "a heads up," letting her know that his friend had the footage. The YouTuber noted that he was not extorting Tara.

The star's representative told the media outlet that Tara never claimed that Sean was the one who gave her the roofie. They also shared that Reid was not surprised by Sean's "inaccurate" description of what happened that day.

Meanwhile, Tara's video from the hotel lobby is going viral online. Netizens have shared their concerns about her well-being.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tara Reid and Sean P.