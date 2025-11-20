"Seems so forced": Southern Charm fans react to Venita and Craig's dispute

Craig and Paige from Southern Charm (Image via Getty)

Southern Charm season 11 debuted on November 19, 2025. The premiere saw Venita and Craig avoid one another after the two ended their friendship when Craig broke up with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.

The duo’s feud unfolded after Paige confirmed her split from Craig in December 2024.

During a March 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Venita explained her decision not to reach out to Craig, saying that she had a “closer relationship” with Paige. Moreover, she was disappointed that Craig chose not to defend Paige when allegations of cheating emerged.

Earlier in February, during her appearance on an episode of The Viall Files podcast, she accused Craig of dragging his breakup longer than necessary.

Due to those comments, Craig, during a separate WWHL appearance, declared that he was no longer friends with her.

The feud was addressed in the premiere, where Venita called Craig a “b**ch” before adding that she was scared he would yell at Madison’s baby shower if she confronted him.

Southern Charm fans took to X to share their thoughts on Venita and Craig’s feud, as one commented:

“Venita’s beef w/Craig seems so forced. The guy saved you from drowning while everyone else watched for crying out loud.”

Many Southern Charm fans were confused by the sudden clash between Venita and Craig, criticizing Venita for taking things over the top.

“Oh yes Venita Craig was dragging his breakup NO he was not.. you dragged your fake relationship with JT longer .. seriously you are beyond ridiculous & anything for a fake storyline because you are boring AF #southerncharm can’t believe she is on this season,” a fan wrote.

“Venita is acting like Craig yells at every interaction… girl he’s not that volatile lmaooo,” another one commented.

“Venita , calm down Craig ain't worried about you Stop trying to make moments happen Leave, obviously ur not welcome,” an X user reacted.

Other Southern Charm fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Since when does Craig not like venita?” a person wrote.

“Did Venita just bag out Craig on the podcasts after the breakup as a way to curry favour with creepy lil munchkin JT? It seems so out of left field cos they always got along previously, and she didn't really know Paige that well…” another one commented.

“Why does Venita need to be the “bigger person” and not Craig??? He should be a man and apologize for trashing Venita post season,” a fan posted.

Venita refuses to speak with Craig in the premiere of Southern Charm season 11

While speaking with Salley in a segment of the episode, Venita recalled her feud with Craig, saying she expected him to defend Paige when cheating allegations were being made.

It was a direct reference to Craig’s WWHL appearance, where he said that he did not want to be involved in the drama.

Craig wished to move on with his life, explaining that he was not “reading Reddit every day and getting on there and defending her.”

“I never said [she] cheated, so I’m not part of [that],” he said before claiming that their split was not mutual.

In the Southern Charm episode, Venita told Salley that she was disappointed in his behavior and expected more from him. She then called him a “b**ch,” saying she consciously made the decision to text Paige over Craig since she was better friends with her.

Later at Madison’s baby shower, Salley asked Venita to speak with Craig, which she denied immediately.

Shep asked her to be the “bigger person,” but Venita hesitated, saying she always took the first steps toward reconciliation.

The matter continued to escalate, and while speaking to the Southern Charm cameras, Venita said that she was afraid Craig might start yelling at the party.

One thing led to another, and she decided to leave the party, unwilling to speak a word to the male cast member.

Stay tuned for more updates.