"It had nothing to do with us:" Southern Charm star Craig Conover reacts to Shep Rose's public dig about his split from Paige DeSorbo

Southern Charm star Craig Conover (Image via Getty)

Southern Charm had not even started premiering its season 11. Still, the drama and feuds surrounding the cast members had already begun circulating, specifically involving Shep Rose and the infamous relationship between Craig Conover and Summer House fame Paige DeSorbo.

Craig appeared recently on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live after BravoCon 2025 wrapped up in Las Vegas, explaining to Lewis his reaction to Rose's rant video.

Here's what Southern Charm actor Craig Conover said about the whole chaos

Craig Conover wrapped up BravoCon 2025 when his assistant told him the next morning about Shep Rose’s late-night rant at a bar in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Jeff Lewis Live, Craig admitted that he still hadn't watched the video of Shep ranting about his breakup with Paige DeSorbo.

"My assistant told me about it this morning. And I purposely said, ‘I don’t want to see it.’ I’m aware of it, like, contextually. But I wasn’t there."

What disappointed him most was finding out that his and Paige’s names had suddenly become a point of discussion, while both had nothing to do with it, as he noted:

"I think I’m bummed because it brought me and Paige’s name into it, where, and it looks like that was a big topic, but in reality, I don’t know, I had nothing but nice things to say about her, and it wasn’t like it had nothing to do with us."

He expressed similar confusion in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly on November 20, 2025, ahead of the release of Southern Charm season 11, calling the whole situation “pretty confusing,” since he wasn’t present when the rant happened.

"I wasn't there and um don't know really, I actually don't understand. Um, so I'm glad that we didn't. It appears that we got pulled into it because our names are all over, but it really had nothing to do with us."

During a late-night moment at a bar after Watch What Happens Live taped in Las Vegas, Shep had a lot to say about Craig's relationship with Paige that he expressed in a bar that was later captured on video and shared by Page Six ​​​​​​on Monday, November 17, 2025.

He accused Paige and Craig of profiting off their relationship, alleging that Craig and Paige’s relationship was “a sham the whole time.”

"She and Craig made millions of dollars on reality TV’s back. And then she broke up with him on her podcast! He continued with, “Talk about biting the hands that feeds you or ignoring the hand that feeds you,” and even mocked Paige by asking, “How many more followers did you get? 200?”

Earlier that day, during a “Shag, Marry, Kill” game at Watch What Happens Live, Rose said he would “kill” Paige and then justified it by saying, “What am I going to do, marry the girl who broke my friend’s heart?”

When the fan account Queens of Bravo posted the rant clip on Instagram, Paige replied to Shep's mocking statements with a single blunt comment:

"I can lend him some if he needs it?"

Stay tuned for more updates.