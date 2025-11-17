"Excited about a couple different girls": Southern Charm's Shep Rose opens up about his personal life

Madison Lecroy (Image Via Getty)

Shep Rose, one of the most familiar faces on Southern Charm, responded after his co-star Madison LeCroy said he would not get married anytime soon.

The moment happened at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, and it quickly became a topic of conversation.

Madison joked that Shep would not be walking down the aisle “over her dead body.”

Her comment did not sit well with Shep, and he decided to respond.

While talking to Us Weekly on November 14, Shep said he did not agree with Madison at all.

He explained that her opinion was unfair and added, “I take umbrage to that.”



“I’m actually excited about a couple different girls from different locations,” he said.



They live in different places, and while he has not gone on official dates with them yet, he said they are “sweet” and “nice.”

He said he wants to see “which one sort of takes,” making it clear he is open to something real.

Shep also clarified another rumor.

He said he does not have someone “in every area code.”

He just met an interesting group of women.

He is aware that his history on TV may pose difficulties that he will have to overcome.

The fact that Shep’s relationship with Taylor Ann Green lasted for a year and a half, from July 2021 to July 2022, is the reason for these new comments.

Then, in Season 10, the audience saw him go out with model Sienna Evans.

That relationship ended when Sienna told him she did not see a future with him.

Madison also said earlier this month that the men on the show still act like “Peter Pan” characters who prefer chaos to commitment.

She said she does not see Shep settling down soon, though she thinks Craig Conover might be the first to get married.

Why Shep Rose’s Dating Life Matters in Southern Charm Season 11







The 11th Season of Southern Charm is expected to come out on November 19, and once more, Shep’s personal affairs will be included in the plot.

Throughout the discussions about Craig Conover's future marriage, the opinions of his fellow actors differ, but this is precisely what continually ignites fans' discussions.

He expressed that he is still adjusting to the situation and trying to figure out how to meet new people.

He continued saying that there is “no playbook” for starting anew, but he is trying to move on from the breakup.

Austen Kroll also shared his thoughts during an interview in November.

He said he hopes he and Shep can eventually break the “Peter Pan” image people have of them.

He and Shep even discussed whether marriage might ever happen for them.

Their honest moment revealed that both men think about these things, even if they are not ready at the moment.

Another cast member, Salley Carson, added her own take.

She said she saw a different side of Craig after his breakup, and not a good one.

She believes viewers will see more of that change in season 11.

Patricia Altschul also spoke about marriage in the group.

She said she thinks her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, might settle down if he met the right woman, but she does not see many commitments happening soon.

With numerous updates, Season 11 will introduce new relationship shifts, revisit past breakups and raise more questions about who is truly ready for marriage.

Shep’s reaction to Madison’s comment shows he wants to keep an open mind.

For now, he is talking to new people, meeting women who interest him, and letting things unfold naturally.

Stay tuned for more updates.