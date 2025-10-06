Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis faces jail time following a DUI case

Southern Charm fame Kathryn Dennis (Image via Bravo)

Southern Charm cast member Kathryn Dennis has been sentenced to 30 days in jail on charges of driving under the influence from a multi-vehicle crash case that happened in May 2024.

She was taken into custody on Friday, October 3, at 6:54 p.m. ET in South Carolina, to begin serving her sentence at the Berkeley County jail, as per the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) records.

On May 20, 2024, Dennis was stopped by the Goose Creek Police Department in South Carolina following a three-vehicle collision.

According to the official report, officers noticed classic signs of impairment: “glossy eyes,” the “odor of alcohol,” an unopened mini-bottle of Fireball alcohol and an empty tumbler in her vehicle.

Initially denying her accusations and drinking claims, reports claimed that Dennis eventually admitted to drinking alcohol during questioning at a local detention center.

The 34-year-old Southern Charm alum was arrested on charges of DUI and transporting an open container with its seal broken, among others. While she initially resisted the DUI testing, her attorneys later sought a jury trial.

During her arrest, footage obtained by TMZ showed Kathryn Dennis arguing with police officers both during and after a field sobriety test. When officers handcuffed her, she questioned,

"Wait, why? Am I in trouble?"

The confrontation continued after she was placed in the back of a police vehicle, where Dennis reportedly cried,

"Ya’ll are ruining my life and my kids’ [lives]. Thanks for nothing."

She defended herself when an officer requested a blood alcohol test, insisting she wasn’t "stupid." In the video, Dennis was clearly frustrated with the arrest process, stating,

"This is some bull— though. It’s really messed up for you guys to just like take people in. What if they have kids? Because it could really affect their children’s lives."

She also defiantly said that she does not care about the consequences, and does not deserve to be taken into custody. She resisted the actions of officers, telling them,

"You’re treating me like an animal, it’s just crazy. Get out of my face. Why are you so close to me?"

Southern Charm fame Kathryn Dennis faced other legal cases in her past

Kathryn Dennis has featured in eight consecutive seasons of Southern Charm before it was announced that she would not be returning for the ninth season in January 2023.

In October 2023, Dennis saw herself at the centre of another case where a vehicle registered in her name was involved in a hit-and-run incident in South Carolina. The SUV had hit a school resource officer directing traffic in front of Whitesville Elementary School.

During the ongoing legal drama that hampered her public image and led to her exit from Southern Charm, Kathryn shared an Instagram story on May 29, 2024, quoting:

"You can literally be here today and gone tomorrow. Be grateful, be humble, be appreciative, be kind, be loving."

As for her personal life, Kathryn’s relationship with Thomas Ravenel, which played out for years on Southern Charm, remains central to her story. They began dating when Kathryn was around 21 and Thomas was decades older. The couple shares two children, Kensie and Saint, and their custody battles have often made headlines.

In February 2023, Kathryn lost custody of their children to Thomas amidst allegations of substance abuse and neglect. Since then, her access to the children has been limited and subject to court orders.

Kathryn Dennis opened up about her struggles with drinking throughout her time on the Bravo series Southern Charm, where she was a main cast member from Season 2 to 8.

In prior seasons, she openly discussed entering rehabilitation, failing a drug test amid custody proceedings, and trying to maintain while balancing motherhood and fame.

