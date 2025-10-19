Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers ends her engagement to partner Alex Williams

Olivia Flowers (Image Via Instagram/@oliviabflowers)

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers has called off her engagement with Alex Williams. The news was shared by her official Instagram account and PR agency Cabine Creative on October 14, 2025.

The statement reads:



“After much thought and heartful conversations, Olivia and her fiance Alex have made the difficult decision not to move forward with their wedding.”



The statement then stresses that the duo has not made the decision lightly, and instead it is “grounded in deep mutual respect and love.”

The statement further states that it was not what they had initially wanted but they are grateful for all the love and support of all the family and friends.

The official statement also spoke of being committed to each other and honouring each other’s hearts. It stated:



“Alex and Olivia remain committed to each other with a renewed sense of clarity, strength and appreciation for honouring one’s heart.”



The statement ended with Olivia thanking fans for their grace and kindness as the duo move through the “transition together.”

All about Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers' first meeting with Alex Williams, engagement, previous relationship, and more







Olivia and Alex were introduced at a wedding in 2023 where the latter was serving as an Usher.

Flowers opened up about their first meeting while talking to The Knot magazine in April 2025. She revealed that she was running late for a friend's wedding when Williams helped her to find a seat. She said:



“He came up and asked if he could walk me down the aisle. I made a corny joke, like, ‘It’s a little too soon for that.’ At the reception, he asked me to dance and the rest is history.”



Alex proposed to Olivia on September 2024 in the Meadow Terrace Suite at JW Marriott Essex House in New York City.

Their engagement was announced in October 2024.

The duo spoke about their engagement with PEOPLE magazine sharing finer details about the moment.

Alex admitted that he could see on Olivia’s face that she was very excited to call her loved ones and share the news.

But Williams surprised her by calling her parents and nine of her friends to be there to share this happy moment.

Alex popped the question with a four-carat diamond ring from Nicole Rose Jewelry. The ring is set on an 18K yellow gold band which makes the look “classic, simple and elegant.”

Olivia also talked about her wedding preparations to US Weekly in December 2024 where she called the process “overwhelming”.

She admitted that the couple are in engagement bliss at the moment and she has just” barely scraped the surface” of what needs to be done.

Speaking with Sophisticated magazine for their Spring/Summer issue Flowers stated that they are planning their wedding as a team.

She even spoke about her indecisiveness in terms of planning. She stated that planning their wedding has shown her how indecisive she can be.

Olivia has previously been in a relationship with Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll. She joined the reality show in its eighth instalment.

Her break up with Austen was the highlight of the next season. She was also on bad terms with Taylor Ann Green after Kroll confessed to kissing her.

She broke her friendship with Taylor after the confession and exited the series after season 9.

But the duo later revealed that although they had left their issues behind their friendship is not the same as before.

Flowers is working on her own YouTube show Off-season with Olivia Flowers.

Stay tuned for more such updates.