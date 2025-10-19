Aaron Phypers freed on $200K bond following arrest over alleged abuse case

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: (L-R) Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

Denise Richards’ ex-partner, Aaron Phypers, has been released from jail on a $200k bond, according to Page Six. He was arrested in the courtroom on October 17, 2025, on spousal abuse charges. The Wild Things actress also petitioned for a restraining order from her estranged husband, citing a violent incident around July 2025. She wrote in her restraining order:

"Aaron stole my laptop and sent private text messages he had stolen from my computer without my permission. Aaron threatened that I would 'disappear' if I called the police."



Fox News reported that after Phypers' arrest in court, he was handcuffed and seen arguing with sheriffs while going down an elevator. Richards was previously granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers in July 2025.

Denise Richards testified in court that Aaron Phypers attempted to destroy her reputation by leaking her pictures to different news outlets

According to Fox News, Denise Richards told the court earlier this month that Aaron Phypers leaked nude photos of her in an effort to destroy her reputation. Richards explained the difficulty she’s been facing after her nudes were leaked.

"It’s been difficult for my daughters, especially with the naked photos," Richards, who shares two daughters with ex achand one daughter with Phypers, told the judge. "I'm so embarrassed and shameful as a mom. [My daughter] couldn't go to church."

Phypers denied allegations of wrongdoing in a press release:

"I absolutely deny the false allegations that I violated the restraining order or stole Denise's laptop or cellphones. These claims are not only untrue, they are being weaponized to damage my reputation and distract from the truth."

Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 7, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking spousal support. The Real Housewives star requested a temporary restraining order in the same month as she made some disturbing allegations against her ex:

"Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head,” Richards claimed in her petition. “[He would] aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me."

Phypers has continued to deny all the allegations against him. The couple tied the knot on September 8, 2018.