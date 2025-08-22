Denise Richards opens up on her ongoing separation from Aaron Phypers on Instagram, reflects on ‘never thinking she'd get divorced again’

Denise Richards (Image via Instagram/@deniserichards)

In a candid video posted on Instagram, actress Denise Richards shared her feelings and thoughts on her estrangement from husband Aaron Phypers. Phypers filed for divorce less than a couple of months ago on July 7, as per US Weekly.

Richards had been married to Phypers for six years. This was her second marriage. Richards shared through her Instagram video that she had never thought that she would have to go through the process of getting divorced again. Richards shared,

“Many of you have gone through that. This isn’t my first one, second one, and I never thought I’d get divorced again. This is why I always say, ‘never say never.’”

While sharing the emotional toll that the experience caused over the last few months, Richards further remarked,

“I just wanted to, in all seriousness, say that this has been a…very, very difficult time. It’s so hard to go through a divorce.”

Acknowledging her well-wishers in the Instagram video, Richards also went on to thank her fans for their kind support. She also expressed that she has been reading the heartfelt messages sent to her on social media by her fans. Richards said,

“I have actually been posting on Instagram like nothing’s going on in my life, and I can’t do that anymore, because there’s something obviously going on…Many of you have been so supportive and kind. I see all of your messages, but I cannot comment, because it will be taken out and put in the press…But I really just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your supportive, kind, thoughtful, encouraging messages.”

All about Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ separation

Denise Richards, who appeared in the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough, also shared her desire to provide more insights into her separation in the future. However, the actress added that she is still “processing” the toll of the tumultuous experience and the breakdown of her married life. She expressed,

“There are circumstances around my divorce that are difficult to talk about, which one do I will talk about it when the time is right, I want to just process everything and get through this.”

According to a report by US Weekly, which obtained court documents, Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7. As per US Weekly, a few weeks later, Richards filed for a restraining order against her estranged husband.

The court documents obtained by US Weekly note that Richards, in her demand for a restraining order against Phypers, claimed,

“Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages.”

Since initiating divorce proceedings, Phypers and Richards have been locked in a legal process of filings and counter filings over the terms and conditions of how Richards can retrieve her belongings from the Casabalas residence the couple shared, according to court documents obtained by People Magazine.