Denise Richards rescues 15 dogs from husband Aaron Phypers amid messy marital split

The “Real Housewives” alum carried out the rescue of her pets as legal tensions rise in her split from Aaron Phypers.

Denise Richards has returned to the Calabasas home she shared with her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, to remove 15 dogs and personal belongings, amid an increasingly contentious divorce. A judge had granted Richards access to retrieve her property - including the dogs - under a temporary restraining order that requires Phypers to stay 100 yards away from the house during her visit.

The separation between Richards and Phypers, who married in 2018, has escalated with mutual accusations. Richards alleges domestic abuse over the course of their six-year marriage. Phypers has denied all abuse claims and instead has accused Richards of infidelity, substance abuse and neglect. Despite the tension, court filings have allowed Richards to retrieve both her possessions and the dogs without violating legal restrictions.

Richards removed 15 dogs from the home she once shared with Aaron Phypers following a judge’s order allowing her to collect personal property

On a recent weekend, Denise Richards physically removed 15 dogs from the shared marital home she once lived in with husband Aaron Phypers. She arrived with movers, assisted by her father, to transfer the animals (in crates) as well as furniture and other personal items.

This action came after a court hearing on September 8 during which the judge granted Richards permission to retrieve her personal property, including the dogs, under the terms of a temporary restraining order. Phypers is legally required to remain at least 100 yards away from the house during this process.

Phypers has countered Richards’ claims as he alleges she has not interacted with the dogs in about two years and disputes her account of the conditions of the house. He also condemned her allegations that he euthanized one of their dogs without her consent and called them false.

Through her attorney, Richards has asserted that the property was severely damaged and that conditions within the home had deteriorated. This allegation has been supported in part by reports of dust, strong odours, stained rugs, moth-infested clothing and general disarray. She maintains that her exit from the home occurred some time ago and that the legal order was necessary to permit her safe entry without violating the restraining order.