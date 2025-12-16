Why does Zara Larsson love collaborating with other women in pop? Singer opens up about support behind the scenes

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: Zara Larsson performs onstage during her 'Venus' Tour at Le Trianon on February 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Zara Larsson admits that she loves working with other women in pop music despite the competitiveness in the industry. The Swedish pop star famously collaborated with PinkPantheress for the remix of the British singer's song, Stateside. She also worked with Muni Long for the Midnight Sun remix.

Larsson also recently joined Tate McRae's Miss Possessive tour. Now, she opened up to People about why it feels natural for her to work with other female artists.

She said at the red carpet of the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 12 that "it's so important."

While she thinks that the industry feels "very competitive," she thinks that everyone is "very supportive and loving" behind the scenes. She added:

"I really feel like there's this warmth amongst the girls, at least what I've experienced. It's so exciting to have been working with amazing pop girls, and I look forward to doing more of that."

Zara Larsson is one of the performers at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on December 15. She also brought Alex Warren as a 'fan' to join her onstage for her Lush Life performance.

The iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball performances also include AJR, Lauren, MONSTA X, Raven Lenae, and BigXthaPlug.

"I love her" - Zara Larsson on collaborating with PinkPantheress

British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress released the remix version of her Stateside single that features Zara Larsson in October.

The Swedish singer teased her fans and followers on Instagram a day before the release with a series of photos of her in a shiny all-pink outfit announcing the Stateside remix's release the following day.

And she recalled what it was like to work with PinkPantheress for their collab in a new interview with People.

She had a separate interview with the outlet during the Z100 Jingle Ball event on December 12 and said this about the British artist:

"I love her. I think she's so cute and very, very, very talented. She's unapologetically herself, which I love, and she's doing things her own way... She's also very smart and funny."

She recalled how their collab came about. Zara Larsson said that she was on a "love spree" and DM'ed a bunch of female pop singers 'Queen.'

PinkPantheress was one of the singers she messaged, who replied two days later and suggested they work together. She recalled what her answer was, saying:

"I was like, 'Duh, I would love that.' And she was like, 'I'm doing this remix album. Are you down to do a song?' I was like, 'Yes.'"

She recalled working on the Stateside remix in the shows she's opening for Tate McRae's Miss Possessive tour and how it was released four days after they finished the song.

PinkPantheress released four Stateside remixes in her Fancy Some More? project. The other ones feature Kylie Minogue, Bladee, and Groove Armada.

Zara Larsson received her first Grammy nomination for Midnight Sun for the 2026 Grammys.