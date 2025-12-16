"THREEPEAT WIN FOR COACH NIALL": The Voice fans react as Aiden Ross becomes the winner of season 28

Niall Horan from The Voice (Image via Getty)

The Voice season 28 has finally come to an end with the star-studded finale concluding on December 16, 2025, crowning Aiden Ross from coach Niall Horan’s team the winner.

The finale saw the finalists and their respective coaches fighting for the winner’s title, but it was Aiden who emerged victorious.

Although Aiden achieved this victory for the first time, it marked Niall's third win as his coach. The others – Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg – who competed against Niall, lost the season to the former One Direction bandmate.

With this win, Niall now has a perfect record on The Voice, having won every season he has appeared as a coach.

His first victory came in season 23, when Gina Miles took the top spot. The following season, Niall participated again and won with his singer, Huntley.

After a brief absence from the show, he returned in 2025 and completed his three-time win record.

The Voice season 28’s Christmas-themed finale saw the finalists and their coaches take to the stage for one last performance, but Niall had to sit it out due to illness.

Regardless, he was overjoyed since the night played in his favor. The Voice fans took to X to share their thoughts on Aiden Ross’ win, as one commented:

“AIDEN WON THE VOICE! THREEPEAT WIN FOR COACH NIALL LETS GOOOO.”

Fans of the NBC show were overjoyed to watch Aiden win and Niall take home his third title.

“AIDEN F**KING ROSS WINNER OF THE VOICE OH MY GOD TEAM NIALL WINNER FOR THE 3RD TIME,” a fan wrote.

“AIDEN, WINNER OF THE VOICE S28 TEAM NIALL WINS THE VOICE AGAIN!!!!!!! he has won every season he participated in,” another one commented.

“HE WON AIDEN ROSS WON I knew he was the winner the moment he performed at the blinds!! So happy for him and now Niall is a 3 time winner,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of The Voice season 28 expressed a similar sentiment.

“AIDEN ROSS IS YOUR SEASON 28 WINNER OF #THEVOICE!!! THE VOTERS GOT IT RIGHT! WELL DESERVED!!! CONGRATS AIDEN ROSS!” a person wrote.

“I knew Aiden had it from the beginning. It’s just insane what he can do and how great he does it! Max was a really great contender though & I would have been fine with him winning,” another netizen commented.

“My number one team member since his blind audition just won the 28th season of The Voice! Congratulations Aiden!” a fan posted.

More details on The Voice season 28 star Aiden Ross’ win

Aiden was up against his fellow teammate, DEK of Hearts, Aubrey Nicole from Team McEntire, Ralph Edwards from Team Snoop Dogg, and Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers from Michael’s team.

Despite the tough competition and the odds, Aiden received the highest votes from the audience and won the season.

He is a 20-year-old Texas resident who turned all four chairs during his audition by presenting the coaches with his rendition of Love in the Dark by Adele.

After much back and forth, Aiden went with Niall’s team. Together, Niall and Aiden faced the challenges of the competitive reality show, ultimately reaching the finale.

In the two-part finale, Aiden paired with former winner Gina Miles as they sang Last Christmas together.

Moments before he was crowned the winner, Niall appreciated him for being a “really down-to-earth” and “lovely” person. He believed Aiden was “gifted” and wished him well for his future.

Soon after, host Carson Daly announced the results, placing Jazz in sixth, Max in fifth, Aubrey in fourth, DEK of Hearts in third, Ralph in second, and Aiden in first.

Stay tuned for more updates.