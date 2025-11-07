Did Denise Richards secure a 5-year restraining order from Aaron Phypers? Court's latest decision adds new twist to her legal battle with ex-husband

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Denise Richards speaks during 2025 Los Angeles Comic-Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on September 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jody Cortes/Getty Images)

Denise Richards has secured a five-year restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. On November 7, 2025, a court granted the Real Housewives alum a restraining order against Phypers following claims that the 53-year-old was physically abusive towards her. It expires in 2030.



The order prohibits Phypers from owning or buying guns, being in contact with Richards, disturbing her peace or abusing her, among other rules. The reality TV star is also allowed to record her conversation with Phypers.





The court has also instructed the actor and businessman to return Richards’ laptop to her, return videos of her surgeries to her, and delete them from his devices and iCloud account. He is also precluded from sharing information and pictures of his ex-wife with the media.

“It just made me feel vulnerable, it made me feel scared”: Denise Richards recounts alleged physical abuse by Aaron Phypers

The 54-year-old reality TV star appeared in court on October 7, 2025, for a hearing on the temporary restraining order issued by the court in July 2025, following her claims that her estranged husband, Phypers, was physically abusive. She alleged that Phypers had caused her at least three concussions.

She recounted one instance where she allegedly got a black eye when Phypers slammed her head against a concrete wall in his wellness center in 2022. She claimed that in another incident in April 2025, Phypers had squeezed her skull so hard that it felt like he was crushing her skull.

During her testimony, she claimed that she experienced excruciating headaches and constant throbbing, and she also felt “off balance” and “nauseated.”

Richards alleged that Phypers' continuous assault made her scared:

“It just made me feel vulnerable, it made me feel scared, it made me feel sad. It made me feel intimidated by him. He’s very big,” she said. “I’m a lot smaller than him.”

In a September 15, 2025, filing, Phypers denied Richards’ allegations against him and claimed that the latter had attacked and harassed him several times. He denied being abusive towards Richards in a July 2025 statement:

"Let me be unequivocally clear: I have never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone. These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content.