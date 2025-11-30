When does Samsung Cyber Monday Sale start? Dates and more explored

Samsung Cyber Monday 2025 (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Cyber Monday's close, so folks in the U.S. eyeing Samsung gear should pay attention - this is when big tech savings pop up. Even though the official date is December 1, 2025, Samsung often kicks off holiday sales earlier, merging offers from both Black Friday and Cyber Monday into one longer event.

That way, you can already find cuts on phones, screens, home machines, plus various electronics, but the deepest drops usually land right around that key Monday. If scoring hot Samsung items for less matters to you, shopping between late November and early December makes the most sense.

Samsung Cyber Monday deals in the U.S.

The Cyber Monday sale of Samsung in the U.S. is part of a longer holiday promotion which started with early Black Friday deals in the middle of November and will run until Monday, December 1. Customers will be offered varied discounts on both flagship Galaxy phones and foldables such as Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 7, high-end TVs and monitors, home appliances such as smart fridges and washers or dryers.

Most of the largest discounts are in the form of bundles, trade-in, or additional accessories instead of direct price reductions, and some of the most sought-after products such as OLED TVs, gaming monitors, and foldable phones are in scarce supply and might be sold out soon. Wearables, such as Galaxy Watches and earbuds, sold by Samsung also have discounts, commonly reaching 48%.

There is a difference in prices and stock depending on the retailer with Samsung direct store, the Best Buy and other partners all being involved. Customers who want to get a hold of the gadgets with the best prices possible must move quickly since its a limited-time offer and the best deals are on the actual Cyber Monday.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!