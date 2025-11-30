When does Pandora Cyber Monday Sale start? Dates and more explored

Pandora Cyber Monday (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Cyber Monday's close, so Pandora fans are getting ready for a major deal event this year. Even though the official date is December 1, 2025, Pandora started dropping deals way back in mid-November. Sales began before Thanksgiving, carried into Black Friday, will now hit their highest point online on Cyber Monday, then end just two days later on December 2.

Pandora Cyber Monday deals breakdown

The Cyber Monday deals at Pandora are usually more than just a sitewide discount. Expect a mix of markdowns, bundle offers, and flash deals. Shoppers can look forward to up to 30% off across charms, rings, necklaces, bracelets, and seasonal drops. It’s one of the best times of the year to gift jewellery or start a new charm bracelet. Certain styles, particularly best-selling holiday charms, and new releases, can sell fast, and it is smart to browse early.

Although the popular brands are usually included, some high-end collections, like lab-grown diamonds, solid gold collections, or exclusive drop collections usually feature limited or no discount. Pandora is also fond of rolling out window dressing bonus deals over the weekend, and My Pandora members are occasionally provided with first dibs or picks, so it is worth joining, in case you want pieces with high demand.

Joining Pandora’s rewards club is catching on with people looking to snag holiday discounts first. It’s quick to get in - just register your name and email at their website - and you might score sale access ahead of most folks, especially for events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Beyond early entry, the perks include earning rewards on purchases and receiving access to limited offers, member-only drops, and occasional event invitations, making it a worthwhile add-on for frequent buyers or those planning to shop big this season.

All in all, Cyber Monday will be one of the largest saving opportunities before the holiday frenzy ends. Seeking store hours in one place to another might not be accurate and it is always best to refer to the official Pandora website before going out.

