"It just carried me on a cloud through this whole thing": Stevie Nicks credits younger artists' music during shoulder fracture healing

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 24: Stevie Nicks performs onstage during 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for SN)

Stevie Nicks is crediting music — especially from a new generation of artists — for helping her recover from a shoulder fracture. The 77-year-old singer-songwriter shared how listening became a central part of her healing process while speaking with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

During her temporary break from touring earlier this year, Nicks said that she relied on “the power of music” to get through recovery. She explained that her playlists stayed active throughout the healing period.

“I'm all over the internet. I listen to a lot of current bands,” she said, naming The Midnight, The White Kites, and Night Traveler as some of the artists she has been enjoying.

She added,

“And all through my recovery, I've listened. That's the one thing that I have done physically through this recovery, is to really listen to all this younger music that I love. And when I wasn't feeling well at all, it just carried me on a cloud through this whole thing.”

The connection grew even deeper when Night Traveler opened for Nicks at her Phoenix concert on Oct. 7, one of her first live performances after her injury. The Texas-based duo later wrote on Instagram,

“We thought opening for [Stevie Nicks] would be the coolest musical moment of our lives. Turns out the kindness and sincerity of her spirit that she shared with us will be the thing we never forget.”

How Stevie Nicks curates her music rotation

Though Nicks keeps up with current music trends, she clarified that she is not seeking the latest technology.

“All my tapes are really curated by me,” she said, while also noting, “I'm not high-tech at all.”

In recent years, she has relied on radio-style functions on streaming services.

“I push the thumbs-up. Love this. Don't love that. Love this,” she said.

From there, she compiles lists that eventually become tapes she uses for comfort. This routine became part of her emotional and physical recovery.

“Just to lay in bed and stare at the ceiling is not my idea of a good time,” she said. “That kept me dancing to a point, just kind of Snoop Dogging around my place, because you can be pretty beat-up, and you can still dance if inspirational music comes on.”

She added,

“The power of music to heal you is amazing. If I didn't have those tapes, I don't know what I would have done.”

Alongside newer artists, Nicks has been revisiting music from her past. She recently listened again to Buckingham Nicks, the 1973 album she recorded with Lindsey Buckingham. The re-release prompted her to reflect on the project. She said listeners today may hear elements that “none of us have heard since that record came out,” noting it was pressed only once.

She added,