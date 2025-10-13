Did Johnny Depp admit to not knowing who Charlie Kirk was? Viral online claim debunked

Johnny Depp has not responded to the viral claims on any platform (Image via Getty)

Johnny Depp has been trending after a viral rumor claimed that the actor allegedly admitted that he does not know Charlie Kirk. Charlie was shot dead last month at Utah Valley University while he participated in an event.

The news emerged from a report by Celeb Update 24h on October 8, 2025, stating that Depp was questioned about some controversy related to Kirk. The report claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star did not speak for a few moments as he was lost in some other world, and eventually replied by saying:

“I don’t know who that is.”

The report also mentioned that Johnny Depp immediately faced criticism for his comments, with a lot of people suggesting that he should leave the country. However, he was asked about the same in another conversation a few days later.

The Lone Ranger star opened up about how he would like to respond to those who were telling him to leave the country, as he stated:

“I don’t follow men who shout for a living. I follow stories, music, and the kind of humanity that actually heals people.”

The report is being shared through various Facebook pages. But it is not true, as it has been revealed to be an AI-generated claim, which is getting a lot of attention after Kirk’s demise. Moreover, Johnny Depp has not spoken about Charlie Kirk or addressed anything about the political activist’s death through any platform, as of this writing.

Fake claims related to celebrities’ tribute to Charlie Kirk have been spreading since last month

While many personalities reacted to Kirk’s death on various platforms, false reports of some celebrities grieving over the media personality’s demise started trending everywhere at the same time.

The claims started going viral a few days after Charlie Kirk was shot dead. As per AFP Fact Check, multiple Facebook posts were saying that some popular faces from the entertainment industry arrived at a vigil organized for Kirk to comfort his father.

The posts also used a picture that was reportedly taken from the obituary of another individual, who was not Charlie’s father. One of the posts featured a black-and-white photo of Charlie holding his daughter, with a picture showing a man with tears rolling down his face. The caption stated:

“A grieving father collapsed at the memorial for Charlie Kirk outside Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix. Standing right beside him was music legend Paul McCartney, gently placing a hand on his shoulder, trying to offer strength.”

A few other posts added the photos of personalities like Stevie Nicks and Luke Bryan. They show the personalities attending the memorial of Kirk, which was not true.

A suspect named Tyler Robinson was arrested after Charlie Kirk’s death. CBS News stated that charges of aggravated murder have been imposed on Robinson, and the case has not gone to trial so far.