Black Friday savings offer: Top deals from major streaming platforms Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV+, and more

Gift cards are seen inside a store in New York, United States of America, on July 5th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Black Friday 2025 is the rare moment when streaming actually gets cheaper. The headline bargains are clear and time-bound, which fits how Black Friday works every year. Disney+ and Hulu with ads are bundled for $4.99 per month for 12 months through December 1. Max’s Basic With Ads tier drops to $2.99 per month for 12 months through December 1. Apple TV+ is $5.99 per month for six months through December 1.

Paramount+ is $2.99 per month for the first two months through December 2. Peacock’s best path this Black Friday is indirect through Walmart+, which is 50 percent off at $49 per year through December 2 and includes Peacock Premium as a perk. Starz runs $2.99 per month for three months, and is also $2.99 per month for a year as a Hulu add-on that ends December 1. Netflix is not offering a Black Friday discount.

Black Friday deals explained with prices, eligibility, redemption steps, and deadlines

Disney+ + Hulu with ads at $4.99 per month for 12 months through December 1. New and eligible returning subscribers qualify. Redemption is simple. Open the promo page, pick the bundle, create or sign in, and confirm auto-renewal. Viewers get The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Loki, Ahsoka and a large film library.

Max Basic With Ads at $2.99 per month for 12 months through December 1. New and returning subscribers are eligible. Choose Basic With Ads at checkout and confirm the 12-month promo period. The catalogue includes House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, True Detective and Warner Bros films after their pay window.

Apple TV+ is available at $5.99 per month for six months through December 1. New and qualified returning subscribers can activate at tv.apple.com with an Apple ID. The lineup features Severance, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Paramount+ is available at $2.99 per month for the first two months through December 2. New and former subscribers can start from the homepage. There is no free trial during the promo. Essential and Premium plans include series like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo, NCIS and live NFL on CBS in covered markets, depending on plan.

Peacock via Walmart+. Walmart+ costs $49 per year through December 2 during Black Friday and lets members activate Peacock Premium as an included perk. Join Walmart+, open benefits, link or create a Peacock account, and turn on the perk. Peacock carries The Office, Suits, Premier League, WWE premium live events, and NBC next-day shows.

Starz at $2.99 per month for three months, direct. A separate $2.99 per month for 12 months offer exists as a Hulu add-on that ends December 1. Claim on starz.com or inside Hulu. Expect Outlander, Power Book IV: Force and a steady movie slate.

YouTube TV is available at $72.99 per month for the first three months through December 31 for new users. Sign up on the homepage and confirm the promotional rate. The service provides live channels, regional sports availability varies, plus unlimited DVR.

Amazon Prime Video Channels doorbusters run through the Black Friday window. Examples include short two-month promos for AMC+ and MGM+. Subscribe through Prime Video Channels and manage cancel dates in account settings. Viewers can sample Dark Winds, The Walking Dead universe titles, From and Godfather of Harlem.

Netflix has no Black Friday discount. Existing plans and bundles remain standard.

When to buy and how to stack for maximum Black Friday value

Most top offers end on December 1. Paramount+ and Walmart+ with the Peacock perk extend through December 2. The best order during Black Friday is to activate the longest discounts first. That means Disney+ and Hulu are at $4.99 for a year, and Max is at $2.99 for a year. Next, add Apple TV+ for the six-month sprint to clear its originals. Then pick up Paramount+ for a focused two-month run.

Finish with Walmart+ before December 2 to lock in Peacock Premium for the year through the included perk. Prime Video Channels can be used as a short-term tester during the Black Friday window. Set calendar reminders one day before each renewal date. Every promo auto-renews at the current standard price.

Which Black Friday streaming deals are the real steals

For the largest dollar savings over time, Max at $2.99 for 12 months and Disney+, Hulu at $4.99 for 12 months stand out during Black Friday. For an original sprint with minimal waste, Apple TV+ at $5.99 for six months covers Severance, Slow Horses and Ted Lasso efficiently. For sports and broad entertainment value, Walmart+ at $49 with the Peacock Premium perk during sale unlocks Premier League and WWE events, along with The Office and Suits.

For franchise and network runs on a short clock, Paramount+ at $2.99 for two months can handle Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo, NCIS and live NFL coverage depending on plan and market. For live channel replacement over the holidays, YouTube TV’s three-month intro rate provides news, sports and award season events with unlimited DVR.

Stay tuned for more updates.