What time will Nike stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations, and more to know

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: A Nike store is seen on Fifth Avenue on April 03, 2025 in New York City. U.S. President Donald Trump declared a U.S. economic emergency and announced sweeping tariffs of at least 10%, with rates even higher for 60 countries or those that have a high trade deficit with the U.S. The tariffs will affect electronics, automobiles, clothing and shoes, wines and spirits, and Swiss watches. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Black Friday 2025 sales are in full swing, and the Oregon-based shoe giant Nike promises cozy deals on their most popular sneaker silhouettes and athleisure apparel. Shoppers can visit the Nike website for up to 50% discounts or visit the physical stores for the ultimate Black Friday experience.

There are different opening hours for Nike stores. The Nike Atlantic Center at 625 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 104, Brooklyn, opens at 10:00 AM, while the Nike Clearance Store at Niagara Falls in New York begins at 7:00 AM. The Factory Park Store at Deer Park opens at 6:00 AM, while the Nike Factory Store at Staten Island opens at 8:00 AM.

You can find the opening hours for the Nike store closest to you by searching for the specific store location on the Nike website.

More details on Nike’s Black Friday offerings

On the Nike website, you get an extra 25% off when you use the code BFRIDAY before checkout. The Nike Pacific Leather SE, featuring a white design with animal skin on the swoosh logo, is now available for $64.97, down from its original price of $80.



The recycled Nike Zenvy Rib top is offered at $59.97 discount from its original $70 price. Lovers of the Air Max silhouette can grab an all-black Nike Air Max 2017 edition for $161.97, down from $190. Men’s sportswear fleece cargo pants are on sale for $50.97 from $65.



Parents can snag Jordan Session sneakers for their big kids at $44.97, instead of $70. Runners have the option of the Nike Pegasus running shoes for $97.97 (originally $145) or the Nike Vaporfly 4 for $217.97 (originally $290). A bright orange fleece hoodie is on sale for $69.97 from $75.



A cute lavender women’s hoodie is now priced at $54.97, down from $80. A classic black and white Nike Dunk Low Retro is available for $80.97, down from $120. The Nike Everyday Cushioned plain white socks are on sale for $22.97 from $28.

The Jordan Pro structured hat in grey with red embellishments is on sale for $21.97 from $35. The Nike Peak Futura beanie is now selling for $25.97, down from $30. Hurry to the website and shop before they sell out!

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more Black Friday deals.