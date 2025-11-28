When are Walmart’s Black Friday 2025 sales? See store hours, biggest deals and early discounts

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter on November 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 19th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

​Black Friday week is here, and many people are already checking Walmart’s website and planning their shopping list. Like every year, Walmart is offering big discounts on many items, and the sale has officially started. The store has also shared its Cyber Monday dates, so shoppers can continue getting deals even after the weekend.

This year, Walmart promises thousands of deals under $20, with many popular brands available at up to 60% off. Items from Apple, Samsung, Dyson, LEGO, Barbie, Xbox, Beats and more are included. So, whether you want electronics, toys, clothes, kitchen items or something for your home, you are likely to find a good offer.

Here is everything you need to know in simple words.

When did Walmart’s Black Friday sale start?

Walmart started its Black Friday sale online earlier this week. The schedule was:

• Monday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Deals started early for Walmart+ members only.

• Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 12 a.m. ET

Deals are open to everyone online.

This early access helps people shop peacefully without the rush. Walmart+ members always get a few hours of early entry during big sales, which sometimes helps them get popular items before they sell out.

What time do Walmart stores open on Black Friday?

If you want to shop in person, Walmart stores will open on Friday, Nov. 28, at 6 a.m. local time.

Most stores will follow the same timing, but checking online for your nearest store’s hours is still a good idea. Many shoppers stand outside early to secure the best in-store deals, so arriving before opening time might help if you're looking for something specific.

Does Walmart offer price matching?

Walmart does not price match with other stores like Target, Best Buy or Amazon. However, Walmart will match the price of an item if you purchased it in-store and later find a lower price for the same item on Walmart.com.

If you shop in person and find the online price cheaper, you can request a price adjustment.

When does Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale begin?

Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2025 event starts right after Black Friday:

• Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Early access for Walmart+ members.

• Monday, Dec. 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET

Open to everyone online.

Cyber Monday typically features a new set of online-only deals, particularly on electronics.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday at Walmart bring some of the biggest savings of the year. This is a good time to buy gifts, upgrade gadgets or shop for home needs. Checking deals online first and planning your list can help make the shopping easier.