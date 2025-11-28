Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 9 ending explained: Who attacked Mayor Holman?

Image: dramaclubfox/Instagram

Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 9 begins with a shocking moment: someone hits Mayor Holman on the head. Karl spends the whole episode trying to solve this case, but he is surprised when he realizes his girlfriend, Cassandra, might also be connected with the attack.

After the attack, the story jumps 18 hours back in time, where Mayor Holman is hosting a party at her house, and she plans to make a big announcement: she is resigning from her position. Before the party, Cassandra goes to meet Holman privately. She wants to talk about something she cannot bring up in front of everyone. Cassandra shows her a package she received anonymously in her library. Inside were printed emails between Holman and her daughter, Natalie. These emails reveal that they were discussing the use of taxpayer money for the Holman Development Projects.

Cassandra believes this is a serious breach of trust, and she plans to share the email with the council and the media. But before she can do that, Holman asks her for 24 hours. During that time, Holman decides to step down from her position before the situation becomes worse.

Did Cassandra attack Holman?

By the end of Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 9, we learn that Robert, Holman’s son-in-law, was the one who attacked her. His goal wasn’t just to scare her; he actually wanted to kill her. Fortunately, Holman survived and only ended up with a concussion. Before Robert could finish what he started, someone arrived at the house. It was Claire Greenwood (Lance’s wife) who came to confront Holman about having an affair with her husband in the past. But when Claire saw her daughter’s car outside, she decided to leave.

Robert also tried to frame Natalie, his own wife. He took her car to the house after the party to make it appear as though she was there. However, a neighbour’s camera caught Robert on video shortly before Holman was attacked, and he explained that he acted out of anger because Holman had stepped down so easily when the emails were about to be exposed, and because his own embezzlement at her company was also about to come to light.

Brett had problems with his mother, but he was not the one who attacked her. He only leaked the emails because he wanted to ruin her political career. Karl also learned through his daughter that Brett had been expelled from school for violent behaviour and strange activities in class. One of these incidents included sketching Mayor Holman with the caption: “Mayor Holman must be destroyed.”

So why was Karl forced to suspect Cassandra? While talking to Karl, Holman said that the person who might have attacked her could be his girlfriend. Cassandra’s fingerprints were also found on the package of emails. Karl even took her fingerprints to clear her name, and with the help of the digital forensics, they later discovered a special machine code on the printed emails, and the printer used matched Brett’s (Holman’s son).

The mystery is solved, but Cassandra’s past is back in Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 9

While Karl was busy solving the case, Cassandra had another problem. She was constantly being followed by Warren, the man who forced her to leave her old life and move to Gibsons. He appears to be dangerous and continues to try to get her back into his life. When she refused, he even came into her library asking for money or a job. Luckily, Todd was always there to support her and protect her.

Warren kept following her everywhere, even waiting outside her house. Todd was watching him from the moment Warren entered the library. After Warren left, Todd informed Karl, and he immediately came over to stay with Cassandra for the night. When Cassandra asked how he knew about Warren, she became upset because she realized Karl had already investigated her past without her telling him herself.

This moment could create a disagreement between the couple, because Cassandra believes she should have been the one to share her past. Meanwhile, Karl is carrying a ring and waiting for the right time to propose. Hopefully, in the finale, they will resolve this issue and start a new chapter together.