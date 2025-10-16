Murder in a Small Town Season 2 Episode 4 ending explained - Who is the killer of Gracie Westing?

Murder in a Small Town Season 2 via @dramaclubfox

Murder in a Small Town, created by Ian Weir and based on L.R. Wright’s Alberg and Cassandra Mysteries, is a Fox crime drama which has captivated the audience since 2024 and is set in Gibsons, British Columbia.

Rossif Sutherland plays Karl Alberg, a former big-city cop, now leading Gibsons’ police force, alongside Kristin Kreuk as librarian Cassandra Mitchell, his sharp-witted partner in investigations and romance. Aaron Douglas stars as Sergeant Sid Sharkey, with Savonna Spracklin as Constable Edwina Rouse and Mya Lowe as Constable Isabella Harbud.

Episode 4, “One Last Song,” aired October 14, 2025, dives into the death of pop star Gracie Westing. Who killed her? The answer — her manager Parker, driven by jealousy and control emerges through a web of suspects and small-town tensions, revealing how close bonds can turn deadly.

Episode 3, “Mother Love", saw Maria Bannister stabbed in her car after searching for her biological father, Captain Darcy Stewart. His son Harry fearing loss of inheritance was arrested for her murder exposing family secrets. Karl and Cassandra’s relationship was strained under work pressure.

Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 4 ending explained - Killer of Gracie revealed

Gracie Westing, once a pop sensation whose hits ruled the airwaves, retreats to a secluded rental in Porpoise Bay to pen her comeback album after a messy split with musical partner and ex-lover Jade Solanis. Her entourage, manager Parker, bodyguard Daniel, and a skittish publicist create a pressure cooker of egos, their music-blasted arguments rattling the waterfront cabin owned by Phyllis Diaz, Cassandra’s friend, grappling with post-divorce financial strain.

Neighbor Debbie, a cantankerous busybody, bombards Phyllis with noise complaints escalating to police calls when the chaos peaks. Phyllis, already stretched thin, visits the rental, recognizes Gracie, and as a discreet fan pleads for quieter nights to appease Debbie’s relentless gripes.

The episode opens with a tense night: screams pierce the fog, and Gracie’s body is found impaled on a broken branch below the cabin’s upper balcony, her phone flung near the lapping surf. Karl’s team descends, Sid, Edwina and Isabella scouring the scene. Scuff marks and a splintered railing suggest a struggle not a slip. Initial theories of an accident crumble as evidence points to a deliberate push.

Suspects stack up: Jade spotted nearby via fan-site chatter; Jeremy Sanderson a stalker with a restraining order violation; Daniel the stoic bodyguard; and Parker, Gracie’s controlling manager. A chilling flashback reveals an unseen figure whispering, “I’m going to kill you,” gun in hand but its relevance remains murky.

Karl’s interviews peel back layers. Jeremy, erratic and obsessed, claims Gracie texted warnings about Daniel, but his alibi corroborated by digital traces, holds. Edwina uncovers footage of Gracie meeting Jade in a car, rekindling their creative spark. Jade admits they were writing together, their old chemistry flaring despite Parker’s disapproval.

Parker, meanwhile, paints Jade as a toxic influence, her accusations laced with venom. Sid’s rebellious daughter, Liza, a Gracie superfan, skips school, feeding Karl fan-page intel that places Jade on the coast. Phyllis confides in Cassandra about her crumbling finances and the rental’s looming infamy, while Cassandra, juggling her own workload vows to step up. Sid bonding with Liza over his own teenage suspensions nudges her toward school with newfound respect.

The killer’s motive and the fatal fall

As a vigil for Gracie lights up social media and Debbie grumbles at the mourners, Karl’s team tightens the net. Financial records reveal Parker’s grip on Gracie’s accounts, skimming funds while dictating her every move. Her jealousy over Gracie’s renewed bond with Jade festers — Parker saw herself as Gracie’s protector, a role twisted by obsession and greed.

The breaking point comes at a motel confrontation: Jade, cornered by Parker’s rage, faces her drawn knife, only for Karl’s team to intervene. Parker’s unravelling confession seals it; she confronted Gracie atop the cabin’s stairs after learning of her plan to reunite with Jade. In a heated scuffle, Parker shoved Gracie, sending her plummeting to the fatal branch. “She was mine to save,” Parker mutters, demanding a lawyer as the cuffs snap on.

The reveal recontextualizes the chaos: Jeremy’s rants about Daniel were Parker’s misdirection, the gun a discarded red herring. The episode’s emotional core shines through — Liza, buoyed by her sleuthing, recommits to school; Phyllis leans on Cassandra’s renewed support, their friendship a lifeline amid her woes. Karl and Cassandra steal a fleeting lesson in dodging calls to carve out time but their unspoken tensions simmer.

Stream Murder in a Small Town season 2 on Hulu, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT after Fox airings.

Stay tuned for more such updates!