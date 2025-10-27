When does Walmart Black Friday sale start? Expected dates revealed

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 14: People walk near the entrance to a Walmart store on May 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart announced that it will eliminate several hundred corporate jobs and relocate most of its remaining remote office staff. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walmart has finally lifted the veil on the kickoff date for its 2025 Black Friday blowout, flagging the launch of what's likely to be one of the year's shopping frenzies. The retail titan, famed for slashing prices across every aisle, is set to roll out discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen appliances, home essentials, fashion items, and festive décor. With price tags that rank among the year's Walmart's Black Friday roster is poised to lure bargain‑hunters eager to snag holiday savings.

Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with massive deals and exclusive perks for Walmart+ members

Walmart is about to launch the holiday shopping season with what it calls its savings spectacle of the year. The long‑awaited Black Friday lineup's back, in action. The retail heavyweight is reviving its "Black Friday Deals" format, rolling out two sales events loaded with discounts on electronics, fashion, home goods, toys, beauty products, and plenty more.

Mark the calendar: the first sale drops online at midnight ET on November 14 with physical stores opening their doors that same day. Walmart+ members get a head start on unlocking the deals at 7 p.m. ET on November 13. A second wave of discounts then rolls out from November 25 through November 30, again granting members entry five hours before the public.

This year's lineup follows the playbook as years hit rollout, yet it cranks up the savings. As much as 60 % off marquee names, like Apple, LEGO, Dyson, Levi's, and Barbie, plus a flood of items priced under $20. The discounts keep rolling into Walmart's annual Cyber Monday on Dec 1, with Walmart+ members enjoying access the night before.

Offering blockbuster bargains, a 98‑inch TCL QLED 4K TV for under $1,000, discounted Keurig coffee makers, and Levi's denim at $15, Walmart is staking its claim as the premier stop for early‑holiday shoppers eager to snag this year's must‑have gifts.

