The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon accused of harassment by Eminem amidst ongoing legal battle

Image via Getty

The Real Housewives of Potomac alums Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon have been accused of harassment by Eminem amidst an ongoing legal battle. According to Us Weekly, Eminem’s attorney filed a response on November 11, stating that instead of working with the two to accommodate Eminem’s schedule, Dixon and Bryant rushed to file a motion over the issue.

As per Yahoo, the rapper's lawyer has claimed that Bryant and Dixon's insistence on filing the motion due to a three-hour time gap shows that the "pursuit of his disposition is designed to harass."

The three of them have been involved in a legal battle after Gizelle and Robyn had earlier filed to trademark their podcast name “Reasonably Shady” in 2023. However, the rapper has opposed the request, claiming that the name is too similar to his famous nicknames, “Slim Shady" and "Shady.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon open up about the legal battle

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars have claimed that Eminem’s attorney “seems to imply that we should be grateful to depose [Eminem] when he is available, even if that is only for 2 hours. [Eminem’s counsel’s] take it or leave it approach shows a lack of good faith.”

However, Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant objected, citing the standard business hours of their court reporters and videographers. They further revealed that Eminem’s lawyer did not provide any justification for why the rapper would be arriving at 2 p.m.

“Eminem’s counsel refused to agree to a short discovery extension,” the duo said. “[Eminem’s lawyer] has not made a good faith effort to make [Eminem] available for a deposition, nor has [Eminem’s] counsel shown good cause as to why [Eminem] cannot be available for one day for at least seven hours.”

Eminem's team soon filed a response, as the response stated,

“This is even though [Eminem] offered to continue the deposition as late as was necessary on that day to accommodate the later-in-the-day Eastern start time. [Dixon and Robyn’s] refusal to cooperate and insistence in filing a motion over a 3-hour start-time difference highlights that [Dixon and Robyn’s] pursuit of [Eminem’s] deposition is designed to harass.”

Stay tuned for more updates.