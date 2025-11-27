What time will Zara stores open on Black Friday? Deals to grab in the store explored. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Zara’s Black Friday sales are some of the most anticipated for the season and for good reason. The fashion brand is known for offering up some of its bestselling pieces at good discounts.

Zara’s online stores kicked off their Black Friday sales at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2025, and will continue until November 28. As for its physical stores, Zara’s Denver store will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 9:00 p.m., located at 3000 E. 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80206.

Its New York counterpart, located at 660 5th Avenue, NY 10103, will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. The store at 400 Pine St Space 2111, Seattle, WA 98, will open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday. The store at 700 SW 5th Avenue in Portland will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. You can conduct a quick Google search to find out the opening hours of the Zara store closest to you or visit it in person.

Continue reading for some of the best deals to grab in Zara’s Black Friday 2025 sales.

Best Zara early Black Friday 2025 deals to shop now

The winter season is on the horizon, and the Argyle knit bomber jacket is now available at a 40% discount, selling for $48 instead of its original price of $80. The 100% wool gold button cardigan promises cozy layers and is now on sale for $54, down from $80. The ZW collection plaid coat, a perfect blend of fashion and function, is now available for $137, down from $229.

The faux leather bomber jacket is on the website at 40% off, $100 instead of $60. The Suede Effect bomber jacket is now available for $60, down from its original price of $100. Pair with jeans and winter boots for a chic look. A fashionable wool vest with gold buttons is on sale for $36, down from $60. A rubberized puffer vest is being sold as part of the early Black Friday sales for $36, down from its original price of $70.

Please note that the sale is reported to last through November 28, 2025, which means you have less than a day to shop to your heart’s content.