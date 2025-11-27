What time will Adidas stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations and more to know

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 26: People walk by an Adidas store at a shopping area on March 26, 2021 in Beijing, China. Chinese state media and social networking platforms called for boycotts of major Western brands, including Nike, after statements made by the companies in the past about Xinjiang cotton resurfaced online. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Black Friday sales for 2025 have commenced, and customers are eagerly searching for their favorite brands. Shoe giant Adidas already promises up to 60% off its original prices on some of its favorite shoe silhouettes.

Adidas stores are scheduled to open for Black Friday 2025 at 10 a.m. While there appears to be a uniformity in opening hours for stores affiliated with the three-striped brand, customers can use the Adidas store finder to locate stores near them, check their opening times, find directions and even place online orders.

More details on Adidas Black Friday deals

The Adidas Gazelle has been discounted by 50% on the brand’s website. Shop for $50 from its original price of $100. Runfalcon One, one of the brand’s popular running shoe models, is now selling for as low as $36, down from its original price of $65.

Campus 00s BETA SHOES are down by 60%. They originally sold for $110 and are now being offered on the Adidas site for just $44. Handball players have the option to shop some of the best modern iterations of the classic silhouette for $48 instead of $120.

There is a cream-colored, stylish beanie on the website for just $14; it’ll come in handy as a winter accessory. The Trefoil Essentials Pants are down 45% from their original $60 price. The Adidas Campus is being offered for $66, a significant price slash from its original $110 price.

A Trefoil Essentials Hoodie is on sale for $33, down from its original price of $60. The Lite Racer Adapt 7.0 shoes are currently on sale at a 50% discount from their original price of $70.

The Adidas Black Friday sales are scheduled to end on November 29, 2925, so hurry and purchase your favorite sneakers and athleisure apparel at very low prices before they sell out!

