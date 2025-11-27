Why is Hell's Kitchen not airing tonight (November 27, 2025)? Details Explored

Gordon Ramsay (Image via FOX)

Hell's Kitchen viewers tuning into FOX on Thursday, November 27, 2025, were presented with a surprising hiatus.

The network aired reruns of Hell's Kitchen - Season 24, episodes 7 and 8 - rather than the expected debut of episode 10.

This change is due to Thanksgiving, as many channels adjust their lineups to accommodate time with loved ones or unique shows.

Hell's Kitchen schedule disruption

Fox released a note stating that Hell’s Kitchen Episode 10, titled "Is It Steak?", is still set for Dec 4, 2025 - same time, 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. The update came from their official schedule posts.

Episode guides from epguides.com and TheTVDB list this date precisely, following the November 20 airing of episode 9, "Hell Hath No Fury Like Anaiya Scorned".

Local variations may occur; in Dallas, Texas, listings noted that an NFL game preempted the 7 PM CT slot, pushing Hell's Kitchen to around midnight CT, although national schedules typically prioritize the standard time.​

TV Insider detailed the November 27 lineup: repeats of Hell's Kitchen episodes "Guac a Mole in Hell's Kitchen" and "Cook for Your Life".

FOX's official description states,

“After being surprised by a Mariachi band, the chefs are challenged to prepare an elevated Mexican dish, but the catch is they must play a wild game to determine what ingredients they will have to work with! Celebrity Chef Gabriela Camara joins Chef Ramsay to put the chef’s dishes to the test. Finally, at dinner service, the teams struggle with pork chops and garnishes, which could send chefs packing. Next, the chefs compete in a ‘State To Plate’ challenge.”​

Such preemptions trace back through Hell's Kitchen history, where holidays like Thanksgiving often delay episodes.

Season 24, subtitled "Battle of the States," launched September 25, 2025, with consistent Thursday airings until this pause.

Prior episodes included "Shucking Hell" on October 10 and "Homesick in Hell" on October 24, building tension among state-representing chefs under Gordon Ramsay's scrutiny.​

OnTheFlix reported,

"According to FOX and TV Guide, FOX is not going to air the next, new episode 10 of Hell’s Kitchen’s current season 24 tonight, November 27, 2025, for some unknown reason. It’s probably because of the Thanksgiving holiday."

This echoes patterns from past seasons, where football or specials fill slots, ensuring Hell's Kitchen resumes without permanent disruption.​

Hell's Kitchen Season 24 context

Hell's Kitchen Season 24 pits chefs from different states in high-stakes challenges for a head chef position.

Episode 9, on November 20, tested culinary techniques amid team drama revealed to Ramsay.

Viewers may have missed episode 8's "Cook for Your Life" intensity if new, but the repeat offers a recap of elimination risks.​

Upcoming episodes promise escalation: episode 11, "Charity Dinner From Hell," airs December 11.

FOX's fall schedule emphasizes unscripted fare like Hell's Kitchen on Thursdays, balancing sports overflows.

No forum chatter or gossip sites indicated production issues; the delay stems purely from scheduling around Thanksgiving viewership dips.​

Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen maintains its formula: signature dishes, services, and ejections.

Season 24's state theme adds rivalry, as seen in earlier challenges, blending regional flavors.

Fans checking FOX now or streaming platforms can catch repeats, bridging to December 4's "Is It Steak?"​

This pause, while brief, underscores television's rhythm with holidays. Hell's Kitchen enthusiasts mark calendars for next week, where episode 10 delivers steak-focused service drama.

Local listings remain key, as affiliates adjust for sports like NFL games.

Stay tuned for more updates.