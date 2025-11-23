"He says it straight-faced": The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby reveals how her son convinced her to have another kid

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Ashley Darby sat down with host Monique Samuels on the season 10, episode 8's After Show, which premiered on November 23, 2025, on Bravo TV.

Ashley, who separated from her ex-husband, Michael Darby, shares two sons: 6-year-old Dean Darby and 4-year-old Dylan Darby.

She revealed to Monique that the possibility of having more kids eventually in life is there, especially due to her younger son Dylan's desire to have a little sister. She said,

"Yeah, he's like, 'Mom, I'm gonna have a little sister.' And he says it straight-faced."

Here's what Ashley talked about in the season 10 episode 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show

Ashley Darby has been feeling the pull to expand her family again, and it seems her younger son might be a significant reason why.

During The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 After Show, she shared that her 4-year-old son, Dylan, has been confidently predicting the arrival of a new sibling.

"I can’t put my finger on it, exactly when the moment happened that I decided I potentially want more children,” Ashley said. “And I will say that Dylan, my younger son, he says to me all the time that I’m gonna give him a sister."

She added that he told her this “straight-faced,” almost like he knew something she didn't. Host Monique Samuels replied:

"Like he knows it. And he's your son, so if he's saying that, that means he either dreamt it or... Yeah, I can see you with a little mini-me. I can see that."

At BravoCon 2025, Ashley leaned even more into this new chapter she calls her “second bloom,” openly manifesting a future full of love and maybe another baby. On the Getting Lucky at the Love Hotel panel, she said,

"Oh, I am getting married again. It’s a manifestation. I’m speaking it into existence that I will be getting married again. And I kind of want another baby… I’m thinking within the next two years."

She also joked about her evolving approach to dating, sharing advice she had given to Lala Kent:

"You need to have a public boyfriend and a private boyfriend… have one that you take out to play and another one to cuddle with at night."

After years of uncertainty, Ashley finalized her divorce from Michael Darby roughly nine months before BravoCon. On the Season 9 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, she explained why she was finally ready to let go:

"Before, I was kind of dragging my feet a little because I was just content with where things were. I’m ready to start dating."

She also shared that she and Michael are doing well with coparenting for the sake of their boys. While things had once slipped into “parallel parenting,” she noted they now talk regularly and even spent Halloween together with the kids.

Talking about Ashley’s post-divorce dating life, fans first met Josh Gudenburr during The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9, and Ashley has admitted their connection is hard to shake.

At BravoCon, when asked where things stood, she laughed and said,

“He’s hard to quit.” She later added that she keeps a “little roster” of potential dates, now that “it’s getting cold outside, big holiday events are coming up.” And when asked whether Josh is still in the list, she teased, “Josh may or may not be one of those dates.”

Stay tuned for more updates.