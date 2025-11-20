The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie accused of hiding identities using aliases

Wendy and Eddie Osefo (Image via Instagram/@wendyosefo)

Prosecutors of used aliases have alleged that the Real Housewives of Potomac alum Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie Osefo hide their identities. The pair joined the franchise in season 5

According to US Weekly, the television personality has reportedly filed a motion to quash a subpoena issued as part of her ongoing criminal case related to the alleged insurance fraud.

Reports revealed that prosecutors claimed Wendy and Eddie have 40 credit cards and/or debit cards.”

Prosecutors have further said that the “cards were in company names or sometimes taken out in aliases “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Wendy Osefo’s lawyer has broken the silence over the case

The television personality’s attorney Joe Murtha, Jeremy Eldridge, and Clarissa Lindsey have stated about the ongoing legal battle:

“At the outset, Police failed to properly investigate the initial burglary despite clear indications of a break-in, displaying clear bias against the Osefo family. The Osefos heard nothing but silence from police for over 18 months despite complete cooperation and requests for updates.”

Attorneys have pointed out that the most disturbing aspect is that the State has begun investigating only after charging the Osefos, which has been described as “a highly irregular approach that raises serious concerns about motive and fairness.”

"The Osefos have never used an alias on any financial application; this allegation is false and misleading. Such names were used for the delivery of packages, following their lawful purchase, to safeguard the identity of very public figures. It is ironic for the State to assert or exaggerate the existence of any purported debt in connection with this accomplished professional couple. Due process is paramount to the administration of justice, and its breach by misleading the public with a false narrative has only compounded the harm."

The attorneys have concluded that they are confident the Court will prevent any further violation of the "Osefos’ right to a fair trial.” The prosecutors have stated,

"Additionally, the State expects such documentation to show a pattern of excessive spending, supporting motive in this case. The State avers that insurance fraud is a financial crime, and in that, the amount of debt owed by the Osefos, jointly, individually and by the businesses that they own, is highly relevant to their motive.”

Wendy Osefo addressed the legal issues at BravoCon 2025

The RHOP alum has addressed her ongoing legal battle at the BravoCon 2025, saying,

“I read your messages. I can’t respond to everyone, but your love and support means the world to me,” she told the crowd during a panel with other Bravo stars. “You know, it’s an unfortunate situation, and right now I can’t say too much, but I will say when the time is right, I will share my story with everyone, and for now they’re just allegations, so we will continue to push forward.”

“Even when the game is not on your side … you always hold your chin up, so here I am, chin up.”

Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac airing on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Stay tuned for more updates.