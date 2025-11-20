Lay’s brings back its beloved salted caramel chips after five years with a fresh new return

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Boxes of Lay's classic potato chips are displayed at a Costco Wholesale store on July 12, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Lay’s has brought back a fan-favorite flavor just in time for the holiday season. The Salted Caramel flavor is back on shelves, offering a unique version of the classic potato chip. The Salted Caramel, dressed in brown, was launched in 2020 and gained popularity for its perfect balance of sweet and salty flavors.



Several fans were sorry to see it pulled from the shelves. Now, Salted Caramel Lay’s are back, although for a limited period. They are available nationwide, as well as at grocery stores and gas stations.

The return of the Salted Caramel comes just as the Lay’s brand is experiencing a complete makeover.

The company is launching what it calls its most ambitious brand refresh since 1938, encompassing changes to its logo, packaging, color palette, and photography.

Lay’s removed artificial flavor from its potato chips amidst a rebrand strategy

An October 9, 2025, newsletter from PepsiCo, Lay’s parent company, announced that the latter would undergo changes and set a new standard for food culture by stripping away artificial flavors from its chips.

Denise Truelove, SVP of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods US, described the company’s vision:

"At Lay’s, delighting our consumers goes beyond bold flavors — it’s about delivering trusted quality from farm to bag,”

Truelove added that the company’s decision was made together with the consumers, who were given choices:

“These updates were shaped directly with our consumers, offering more choice, more transparency, and more joy with every bite. Lay’s continues to set the gold standard in snacking, and we’re proud to carry that legacy forward.”

The brand’s Baked and Kettle Cooked chips will also get an ingredient upgrade. Lay’s Baked will be produced using olive oil and will boast 50% less fat than the regular Chips.

The new version of Cooked Reduced Fat is made using avocado oil, which offers 40% less fat than the standard version.

Carl Gerhards, PepsiCo’s Senior Director of Design, Global Lay’s, wrote the newsletter’s concluding message: