Love Island alum Callum Hole reveals all about the money he made on the show

Callum Hole (Image via Instagram/@cal.davee)

Love Island Australia alum Callum Hole made his debut back in 2022 on Season 4, and since then has been a familiar face associated with the franchise. He later competed on Love Island Games season 1, and has been a regular panellist on Love Island Games Season 2 and Love Island US season 7.

He went on to get other television stints, including Aussie Shore and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Australia. In his newest appearance on the Officially Unpacked podcast, the former contestant recently talked about the whole relationship mess between current Love Islanders Kye and Yana. Callum also talked about the difficulties of getting American brand deals that are not available in Australia.

Love Island alum Callum Hole opens up about work opportunities after the show

During an interview on the official Love Island Australia podcast, Officially Unpacked, the television personality revealed the amount that he made from the show.

“Half a million more. No, more.”

Callum came runner-up in his first season, although he did not find a long-term romantic connection. The former Love Islander explained how the fact that he was not in a serious couple actually helped boost his earning potential.

“But a lot of it does come from, as well, when I first came off Love Island, my first one, because I was seen as that single party boy, sort of thing, I got a lot of work, straight off the bat, like, club appearances. I would do club appearances for 10-15 grand for, like, a two-hour appearance, you know, you do three of them a week. That s**t adds up quickly. Lot of it comes off from club apperances.

“But I feel like, when the couples come out and they’re actually in couples, they get fewer opportunities like that.I go through phases and I also try to save and i am more concerned about holidays and cars. I have learned my lesson, I am not putting too much money into girls until i am 100 percent, u know. I would always start with an apple or something (laughs)

Love Island star Callum Hole explains what works for him outside the show

The television personality also explained how one can make a good living out of the show, and that doesn’t necessarily mean winning.

“I feel like people like, like, Lacey, what I’m trying to say is you don’t have to win Love Island to do well off it. If you’re single when you come off the show, you just automatically get more work. That’s just how it is. Does that makes sense"

Callum Hole and Phoebe Spiller sparked romance rumours after they were pictured in Fiji. However, Callum's caption soon cleared the air as he quickly shut those rumours down, writing: "Friend Island Innit".