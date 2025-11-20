Physical: Asia star Alexandra Milne shares how draining the Hanging Endurance Challenge was

Alexandra Milne from Team Australia on Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@alexandramilne_ and Netflix)

Physical: Asia contestant Alexandra Milne opened up about the intense toll of the Hanging Endurance Challenge in a new Instagram reaction video, describing the moment as one of the most physically and mentally draining experiences she faced on the show.

Reacting to footage of herself struggling during the quest, Milne said she was “so exhausted and tired” and admitted she was “really going in and out of consciousness the whole time.”







Inside the Hanging Endurance moment on Physical: Asia

The Hanging Endurance Challenge was one of the most demanding trials in Physical: Asia, requiring competitors to suspend themselves for as long as possible while battling fatigue, grip strain, and loss of circulation.

For Team Australia, Milne stepped into the event, taking on the weight of the moment as her team watched from the sidelines.

In her Instagram reaction video, Milne paused on clips of herself breaking down mid-challenge. She explained,



“I was so exhausted and tired here, and I was so dehydrated. Really going in and out of consciousness the whole time. As soon as you crossed your legs over, I was like this is going to go for hours.”



The video shows her repeatedly adjusting her grip, her legs shaking as she tries to secure a more stable position. Commenting on that moment, she said,



“I wasn’t going to fall. I literally just had to move my legs.”



Despite the exhaustion clear on her face, Milne managed to maintain her hold.

Watching it back, she laughed at how chaotic she appeared on the ropes.



“I was so over it at this point. I did not want to be up there anymore. Okay, so in this position, everyone thought that I was going to fall. I was like, let me dangle here for a second, because it was so relieving, getting the pressure off my feet.”



Her reaction highlights what Physical: Asia often doesn’t show in the moment: the silent, internal negotiations athletes make with themselves as they fight off physical limits for the sake of their team.

Milne also reflected on how the other competitors seemed unaffected throughout the endurance trial. Watching the group’s footage, she said,



“I thought that they were fine, I thought that they weren’t even in pain.”



For Team Australia, Milne’s performance in the Hanging Endurance Challenge became a defining moment in their campaign.

The quest required both physical stability and mental resilience, and while audiences saw brief cutaways, Milne’s firsthand account reveals the true extent of the strain involved.

Her commentary adds nuance to what viewers watched on Physical: Asia, showing how close she was to physical collapse.

Moments such as her legs dangling or her body trembling were not dramatised reactions — they were signs of real dehydration, pain, and near-blackout levels of fatigue.

The emotional aftermath behind the camera

After finally being brought down from the ropes at the end of the challenge, Milne described the emotional release she experienced. She shared,



“Eddie came, and just hugged me, I was like, I refuse to let him go, I was literally just hugging him for so so so long, my hand was actually like full on bleeding, I didn’t even notice. All the team just came around, and it was like the best moment ever.”



Her reflection captures the team dynamic that defined Australia’s run on Physical: Asia.

In a series where national squads face extreme physical pressure, post-quest moments often reveal how deeply competitors rely on one another for emotional grounding.

Milne’s mention of her hand bleeding — something she didn’t realise until after — underscores how heavily adrenaline masked the pain during the challenge.

The body’s signals blurred under the weight of dehydration, stress, and determination.

Alexandra Milne’s breakdown of the Hanging Endurance Challenge paints a vivid picture of what it meant to push through one of the most difficult quests in Physical: Asia.

Her physical struggle, mental strain, and emotional release provide a rare, unedited window into the reality of competing at this level.

Her story adds another layer to the show’s depiction of strength — showing that perseverance is not only about physical ability, but also about vulnerability, teamwork, and surviving moments when the body wants to quit.

Stay tuned for more updates.