The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Mia Thornton charged with theft at Atlanta airport

The Real Housewives of the Potomac alum Mia Fields-Thornton has been arrested at the Atlanta airport with theft charges. The Atlanta police officers have said that authorities assigned to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport were called to the Customs and Border Protection office after they received reports of a wanted person.

The person was later identified as Mia Fields-Thornton. According to CBS News, the television personality has been accused of stealing furniture from a condo that she was renting on Marietta Street.

Mia Fields-Thornton made her debut in the show on the popular Bravo show during its sixth season.

However, she later announced that she had moved to Atlanta and confirmed that she would not be returning to the show in April.

The Bravo star can be heard saying in the body cam footage that McGriff has a storage key.

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Mia Thornton is accused of stealing furniture

As per CBS News, the condo's management company has alleged that Mia Fields-Thornton and a man, who has later been identified as Jared McGriff, "suddenly moved out of the unit in the middle of the night" on October 28, and were taking the furniture and television.

Police report the total cost of the allegedly stolen furniture is estimated to be approximately $11,000. In body camera footage, Fields-Thornton later confirmed with police that “she knew that she had a warrant out for her arrest.”

The television personality reportedly stole furniture from a condo that she had been renting in Atlanta, as it included radios, TVs, DVD players and other goods.

The RHOP alum was later seen all teary-eyed as it was all revealed in bodycam footage that she was aware that there was a warrant out for her arrest.

Mia Thornton opens up about her departure from the hit Bravo show

Mia Thornton took to social media and confirmed her exit from the Real Housewives franchise.

“With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share, My family and I have decided to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season.”

She further stated how the past four seasons have been an unforgettable journey and were filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories.

“I want to thank Truly Original, Bravo, NBCUniversal and Andy Cohen for believing in me and giving me the space to share my story. To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments. And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me.”

Mia Thornton parted ways with her former husband, Gordon Thornton, and stated in 2023,

"Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs, At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay. We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”

