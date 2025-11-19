Video statements from parents whose children were allegedly involved in the mob beating pregnant Chicago mom Carshawnda Hatter and her kids go viral

Carshawnda Hatter and her kids were beaten up by a mob of children on November 17, 2025 (representative image).(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Family members of the kids from the viral Chicago mob beating video have spoken up. For the unversed, on November 17, Carshawnda Hatter walked her six-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son from Orville Bright Elementary School. A group of kids followed them and verbally and physically assaulted them.

They recorded the entire incident, and it went viral on social media. Netizens and locals were enraged by the mob beating. Notably, Hatter is pregnant and has sickle cell disease.

Chicago residents, internet users, and other parents at the elementary school came forward and demanded justice. Some netizens tried to identify the kids and find their parents.

One kid's mother's video went viral, as she calmly told her son that the whole city was looking for him. She said that she was not going to help as he and his friends beat up Carshawnda Hatter and her children.

Another kid's aunt went on TikTok live and challenged netizens, saying she was not affected by their threats. She even said that Carshawnda got "crunched out there.

The mother of one girl who was part of the Chicago mob beating released her statement on TikTok.

She said that her daughter is only a child, and others in the mob are kids as well, saying that people who were laughing at her were "laughing at themselves" as children are "the future."

Chicago mother, young son brutally attacked by a mob while walking home from school pic.twitter.com/TCbAe60adI — TaraBull (@TaraBull) November 18, 2025

The woman shared that she and her family held the girl accountable, and they would not accept netizens' remarks.

She pointed the camera at her daughter, who said that she was the captain of the cheerleading team and homecoming queen.

The mother said that the kids need to be taught that they are cared for, and there are "resources" available. In a Facebook post, the woman shared that her daughter was allegedly peer-pressured into participating in the mob, and she's a good student.

She repeated that the girl was "held accountable" at home, and only Carshawnda Hatter and her two kids deserve an apology, not the netizens. The woman also said that people who were calling out her daughter also beat up others when they were her age.

Updates on the viral Chicago woman and her two kids

According to CBS News' November 19, 2025, report, Carshawnda Hatter shared that her legs are bruised and she has difficulty walking for now.

Her two children are traumatized by the mob beating, and her son keeps waking up at night, frightened.

The Chicago woman's partner, Devon Lee, was at work on Monday. Hatter also shared that her son was bullied at the elementary school for the past two years.

The kids supposedly made fun of the way Carshawnda walks and talks due to sickle cell disease.

She noted that the school authority had been previously notified about the bullying. However, they allegedly ignored all complaints.

Hatter said that the community supported her and even helped her family move to an undisclosed location.

Carshawnda told the news outlet that her kids would be transferred to a different school, and she would send them to therapy.

The 33-year-old woman from Chicago noted that she would sue the parents of the children who beat her.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has promised to support the Hatter family and look into the ongoing investigation.

The X user @celebriD shared that on November 18, police arrived at the elementary school and detained and questioned the kids. Some of the children were "scared" and started crying.

Stay tuned for more updates on the viral Chicago mob beating video.