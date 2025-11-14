"It's time to talk about my addiction": The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen speaks out in mid-season trailer

Karen Huger (Image Via Getty)

Karen Huger, The Real Housewives of Potomac star, appears in the new mid-season trailer. She says,

“It’s time to talk about my addiction.”

This moment comes after her early release from prison in September.

She had been serving time for charges linked to her March 2024 DUI crash.

The trailer premiered on Nov. 14 at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas, giving fans their first look at Karen after her release.

The final scene shows Andy Cohen arriving at her home in Potomac.

He sits across from her and says,

“You are a free woman.”

After that, she announces that she is prepared to discuss her experiences.

It marks her first time speaking publicly since she left the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Karen’s arrest in the first part of this year was a surprise for many who watched the case unfold.

The police arrested her for DUI, DWI, negligent driving, and a host of other severe violations.

A jury in Maryland convicted her on all charges except for the one of reckless driving.

She was sentenced to prison for two years, with one year suspended and is also on probation for five years.

She was out of prison on September 2, earlier than planned.

It was announced by Bravo that her interview with Andy Cohen is going to be aired as part of the season 10 finale.

They are calling it a very personal and emotional conversation.

They are also saying that the audience will experience a different side of Karen which has never been portrayed earlier.

The trailer only gives a glimpse of the whole conversation, but it does suggest a very frank discussion.

Karen Huger’s case, release, and what RHOP will show next

The rest of the season will cover Karen’s return home. Viewers will see how she adjusts to life after prison.

They will see her time with her family and how she handles the pressure of the case.

Bravo says the show will follow her as she takes responsibility and tries to move forward.

Karen was arrested on March 3, 2024.

Police said she crashed her car into a median in Maryland. They reported signs of intoxication.

The case went to trial quickly. The jury reached a verdict in early September.

Her early release followed normal state rules for good behavior and time served.

Season 10 has already shown tension between the cast members.

The mid-season trailer shows more arguments and shifting friendships.

The cast appeared at the “Potomac Takes Vegas” panel at BravoCon.

They shared updates, but many fans were focused on Karen’s story.

The new episodes will show how Karen’s legal issues affect her relationships.

Some cast members appear supportive. Others want answers.

The group seems unsure about how to approach her.

The trailer suggests that this will be a core part of the season.

The show will also explore how Karen plans her next steps.

Bravo says the interview will be honest and direct.

It may also change how the group sees her.

The cast’s reactions will be shown in later episodes.

Changing the focus from drama to real-life problems will result in a different tone for the season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is broadcasted every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Peacock will have the episodes available for streaming the day after the airing.

The 2025 BravoCon event is taking place from now until the 16th of November at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for more updates.