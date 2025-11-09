“Don’t play with me, Tia”: Jassi lashes out over flirty comments in The Real Housewives of Potomac

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

In the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Tia Glover and Jassi Rideaux got into a heated argument as things escalated at the brunch party.

Jassi seemingly had a moment as she warmed Tia and said that she took offence at the joke that Tia made about the restaurant owner. As the argument escalated, Jassi took a fork and pointed it at Tia while saying,

“Don’t play with me, Tia! Because if you want, I will take it there.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alums Tia Glover and Jassi Rideaux get into an explosive argument

As Tia and Jassi's argument escalates further, Jassi pointed out how Tia made a joke about, and she was not okay with it.

“You were the same person that sat in that van and told me in a giggly kind of way, ‘Oh my God, the owner of that restaurant was really looking at you, and he just really loved you.’ 14 days before my wedding! You were wrong!”

Tia soon calls Jassi out while saying that she has anger issues and asks whether Jassi is going to throw a glass at her. As the other ladies looked at Tia and Jassi in utter confusion, Tia went on to explain the whole situation and what had happened.

“After that little exchange with the filter, then we take a group photo with Mr. Sunny. And he wanted her to stand next to him. Angel, you saw it because you commented on it as well. So I get in the car and I said, ‘He thought you were beautiful. You have to tell Darius he has competition. Ha ha ha.’ Her whole face changed.”

Tia understands that Jassi may not yet grasp her sense of humour.

“That’s my humor. She doesn’t know me,”

Angel later pointed out that Tia was really worried about Jassi feeling offended, and she didn’t mean it.

“Jassi, we clearly know Mr. Sunshine ain’t no competition for Darius. We’re talking about a man with two teeth and two dreads. I’m not even getting why this is escalated to what it is.”

Why did Stacey Rusch decline Jassi’s bridesmaid's invitation?

Stacey Rusch has been asked by Jassi to become one of her bridesmaids, but the offer was declined by Stacey. Stacey later explained in a confessional that the refusal was due to the timing of her new cannabis line's big debut.

“My business launch is coinciding with Jassi's wedding," Stacey elaborated to a producer. "I want to support my friend, but this is life-changing for me. This is the legacy that I wanna leave to [9-year-old daughter Arabella. And I wanna be very careful about my decisions. So, my intentions are to be there to support her, but there are a lot of factors at play here."

Jassi also respected Stacey’s decision and insisted that her refusal was totally understandable, while telling the group,

“I love Stacey, and I would love for her to, ya know, be a part as much as she has the capacity to."

Stacey also shared an update saying that she and Jassi are on good terms, and she does not feel like giving any explanation to her fellow castmates.

Stay tuned for more updates.