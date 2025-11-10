When were Luiz Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase placed on administrative leaves? MLB players indicted for alleged gambling schemes

Emmanuel Clase started getting involved in the scheme around two years ago (Image via Getty)

Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted for being allegedly involved in a gambling scheme. Both players were put on leave in July this year. A month later, MLB said in an announcement that they are extending the “non-disciplinary paid leave” until the investigation is complete.

The federal prosecutors and FBI confirmed the duo’s indictment on November 9, 2025. The pair has been accused of working with other people to put multiple bets through online platforms.

While Luis Ortiz reportedly joined the scheme in June this year, Emmanuel Clase became a part of the same around two years ago.

BBC News stated that, as per the prosecutors, the players were told to provide information about the games in advance in exchange for bribes.

The pair allegedly contributed to helping the co-conspirators accumulate a lot of money, with Emmanuel’s co-conspirators earning almost $400,000.

A report by Jeff Passan of ESPN stated that although Clase has yet to be arrested, Ortiz is already in custody of the authorities.

Cleveland Guardians, where Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have played for a long time, addressed their indictment by saying that they are well aware of it.

The baseball team also stated that they are ready to cooperate until the investigation continues. MLB also responded by saying:

“MLB contacted federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and has fully cooperated throughout the process.”

According to USA Today, the indictment features the details of several betting incidents in MLB games.

The documents also include alleged texts shared between the players and the bettors. Moreover, Emmanuel and Luis are expected to be sentenced to 65 years.

Luis Ortiz is being taken to court after his arrest on gambling charges

As mentioned, Luis has already been arrested by the police. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase discussed the pitches for the games with the co-conspirators, following which the bets were placed.

While Luiz Ortiz reportedly joined the scheme earlier this year, he received $5,000 twice for the rigged pitch. He was later paid $7,000 for the same thing.

The press release stated that Ortiz was taken into custody in Boston, Massachusetts, and his court appearance is scheduled for November 10, 2025, following which he would be arraigned in the Eastern District of New York.

The press release also discussed Emmanuel Clase’s involvement in the scheme, saying that he threw most of the rigged pitches in the dirt and outside the strike zone.

The bets were put on the speed and type of the pitches. Moreover, Clase had allegedly paid money to the bettors as part of funding the scheme.

USA Today stated that Ortiz and Clase were under investigation after two of their pitches that went out of the strike zone in two games grabbed a lot of attention. The games were held in June this year.

Luis Ortiz was the first person to be put on leave a month later. Although MLB shared the same in a statement, they did not disclose the reasons behind the same.

However, the Cleveland Guardians said that it was because of an ongoing investigation.

Towards the end of the month, the same decision was taken for Emmanuel Clase. The duo was restricted from using the facilities provided to the team, except for being in touch with the organization.

Meanwhile, further updates are awaited on Clase’s arrest.