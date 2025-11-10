90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 1 Recap: Jasmine and Natalie get into an explosive fight

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 1 took an unexpected turn after Gino’s ex-partner, Natalie, arrived on the stage. Viewers might remember how Gino earlier started pursuing a new love interest, Natalie, whom he met in Vegas.

Things escalated between Natalie and Jasmine during a birthday party in Michigan, where Gino invited Natalie to meet his family, and things escalated to the point where the two women got into a physical confrontation.

Natalie called Jasmine out for coming at her. As Natalie made allegations, Jasmine got up from her chair and was ready to leave the stage.

However, Jasmine later came back and remained unbothered for a while, and Natalie soon told her,

“Grow the f*** up”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 1 Recap: Natalie lashes out at Jasmine

Gino’s ex-partner, Natalie, also came to the tell-all and slammed Jasmine for her behaviour towards her. Natalie said,

“Jasmine, as a woman, I am disappointed at the fact that you put your hands on me, you’re a freaking narcissist, you’re are a hypocrite and a poor excuse of a woman because if u can’t own up to your shit, you know what, good luck to you in life.”

However, even after these allegations were hurled at her, Jasmine remained unfazed and began to make humming sounds while Natalie soon called her out again, saying,

“What are you, a child? You are a middle-aged woman. Grow up.”

Natalie and Jasmine's feud goes back to the time when the two had a heated argument at a birthday party. Jasmine tried to stir the pot as she said,

“Why are we bringing the w----- from Vegas?” she chirps, to which Gino replies, “You should watch your mouth!”

Soon, Jasmine tells Natalie not to get too close to her before shoving Natalie away from her.

Jasmine gets candid about Gino and Natalie’s equation

In an interview with Parade, Jasmine was asked whether it was weird to see Gino with Natalie. Jasmine admitted that it was one of the hardest things for her to watch on television, and these scenes make her cry and leave her heartbroken. She further explained,

“Yes. A lot of people say, “How dare you get mad if you were with Matt?” Matt was just a sexual partner and I have no affection for him. My love was for Gino. And for me to see my husband – who has rejected me for almost a year – being so close to a new person?”

“It was not easy. I don’t wish it upon anybody because it made me feel even more insecure. I have struggled with how I look, and I feel unworthy, like I am the problem. Because, look, he’s ready to jump in the hot tub with this woman, but with me, he couldn’t or he didn’t want to, so that really affected me emotionally.”

Stay tuned for more updates.