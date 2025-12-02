Are Jasmine and Matt of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? still together after the Tell All? Current relationship status explored

Jasmine and Matt from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 with their daughter Matilda (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

Jasmine Pineda and Matt Branistareanu appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9, where their relationship developed on camera. During the Tell All, Jasmine confirmed that she was expecting Matt’s child and revealed that Matt had proposed, which she did not immediately accept.

Following the show, the couple has continued to live together, and Jasmine has stated that she does not plan to marry again.

Their relationship has included co-parenting their daughter, Matilda, born in April 2025, while navigating the aftermath of Jasmine’s previous marriage to Gino Palazzolo and public attention from the series.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Jasmine and Matt's current relationship status

Relationship developments during Season 9

Throughout​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Season 9, the audience saw Jasmine’s communication with both Matt and her ex-husband, Gino Palazzolo. The season showed Jasmine making it clear that she was with Matt, not Gino.

In the final episode, Matt proposed, and Jasmine didn’t immediately say yes. After the Tell All, Jasmine revealed that Matt had cheated with someone named Elizabeth.

Nevertheless, they decided to move into a house together in November 2025. From the posts on Jasmine’s social media, it can be inferred that although they are living together, they have not really gone public with their relationship.

At one point in the season, Jasmine admitted that she and Matt had not formally defined their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌relationship.

She informed viewers that she was moving to Florida with Matt and revealed to Gino that she was expecting Matt’s child.

Matt also expressed his intentions to maintain a relationship with Jasmine, writing in social media comments that he continued to pursue her.

Jasmine’s posts indicated that she was still processing her previous relationship with Gino and the emotional impact of that marriage.

How Jasmine and Matt met

Jasmine and Matt first met at a Planet Fitness gym while Jasmine was in a relationship with Gino. According to Gino, Jasmine had been seeing Matt before their marriage became open on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Gino stated that Jasmine had been involved with Matt four months before the open marriage arrangement, which Jasmine denied.

This timeline was discussed publicly during the 90 Day Fiancé series, but no legal or official documentation regarding the early timeline has been released.

Family and children

Jasmine and Matt have a daughter named Matilda, who was born in April 2025.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the September 7 episode of Happily Ever After?, viewers noticed pictures implying that Jasmine might have been pregnant again, however, she refuted the idea saying that she has no intention of having more kids.

Jasmine declared that she will not have another pregnancy due to personal reasons related to her age. The two are parenting their daughter in the same ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌house.

Future on 90 Day Fiancé

Jasmine​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ implied that she would be willing to come back to the 90 Day Fiancé series. She said in the recent interview that her story was not finished and she would be happy to be in another season.

This declaration leaves it open that any changes between her and Matt could be shown in new episodes.

After the Season 9 Tell All, Jasmine and Matt are still living together but their relationship is a mystery.

They have a child together and are living together, while Jasmine has stated that she will not marry again or have more children.

There has been no announcement of a marriage or engagement, except for the proposal at the Season 9 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌finale.

