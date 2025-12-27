What time will Landman season 2 episode 7 release on Paramount+? Global release timings explored

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image by Youtube)

Landman is a widely acclaimed American TV show that mirrors the tough and fast-paced oil business of Texas. Billy Bob Thornton plays the leading role of Tommy Norris, a middleman who deals with the powers at the time and makes risky calls. The second season has enthralled the audience with its combination of tightly woven business transactions and family issues.

The Landman audience is now looking forward to the airing of the seventh episode of its second season, "Forever Is an Instant." Paramount+ has announced that the release date and time for the episode will be the same globally, as it has been for the previous episodes.

Landman season 2 episode 7 release time for all regions







Landman, Season 2, Episode 7, will release on Sunday, December 28, 2025, on Paramount+.

The episode will go live at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). Since Paramount+ releases episodes at the same time worldwide, here are the local times for other regions:





Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 a.m., Sunday, December 28







Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 a.m., Sunday, December 28







United Kingdom (GMT): 8:00 a.m., Sunday, December 28







Central Europe (CET): 9:00 a.m., Sunday, December 28







India (IST): 1:30 p.m., Sunday, December 28







Singapore (SGT): 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 28







Australia (AEDT): 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 28







New Zealand (NZDT): 9:00 p.m., Sunday, December 28





This timing follows Paramount+’s regular weekly Sunday release schedule for the series.

Where to watch Landman season 2 episode 7







Landman, season 2, episode 7, will stream only on Paramount+.

To watch the episode, viewers need an active Paramount+ subscription. The show is not available on Netflix, Prime Video, or any other platform. New episodes release every Sunday at the same time in all regions.

There has been no official announcement of delays, early drops, or platform changes. Paramount+ remains the exclusive streaming home for Landman.

What Landman is about and what to expect in episode 7

Landman focuses on the oil industry and the people caught up in it. The show combines financial struggles, power dynamics and family pressure. At the center is Tommy Norris, who must balance loyalty to his company with his own survival.

Episode 6 ended with a major turning point. Cami finalized a risky deal despite Tommy's warning not to. That decision put the company, M-Tex, in danger. At the same time, Dan’s influence grew, and Tommy started to realize that staying loyal could cost him everything.

Episode 7, Forever Is an Instant, will pick up right from that moment. The official synopsis hints that consequences arrive quickly. Financial trouble begins to show, leadership tension grows, and personal stress hits the Norris family again. Cooper and Ariana continue planning their future, while Tommy faces a choice he has been avoiding.

With only three episodes left in season 2, every move now matters.

Stay tuned for more updates.