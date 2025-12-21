Landman season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Is Tommy getting pushed out after Cami’s Gallino deal?

Andy Garcia as Gallino and Demi Moore as Cami Miller in Landman season 2 episode 6. (Image via Paramount+)

Landman season 2, Episode 6, Dark Night of the Soul, ends with a deal that keeps M-Tex afloat and a warning that makes Tommy feel replaceable. The Paramount+ drama from Taylor Sheridan follows the West Texas oil business, where financing and loyalty collide fast. Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, the fixer who survives by reading people before they read him.

Demi Moore plays Cami Miller, the owner who is stepping into visible authority when the numbers get scary. Sam Elliott’s T.L. comes along for the Fort Worth trip, and the hour uses that ride to crack open old grief. By the end, Tommy closes a risky loan arrangement with cartel-linked financier Gallino, but Cami is the one who seals the room.

Back home, T.L.’s fight turns into a brutal confession. Cooper pushes his wedding plan forward, and Rebecca’s “work meeting” turns personal fast. It lands as a power shift, not a clean win.

Landman season 2 episode 6 ending explained: What deal Tommy and Cami make with Gallino, and why it puts Tommy on the hot seat?

The ending tension in Landman season 2, episode 6 is not only whether Tommy can raise money. It is whether he can keep control of who M-Tex answers to once that money arrives. Tommy’s Fort Worth mission is to secure financing for the offshore drilling project, and Gallino runs the meeting like a social event. He plays host and keeps redirecting attention toward Cami, as if her trust is the real signature he wants. Gallino said,

“60-40 with a 20% promote. All the 40 goes to the debt service until the loan is paid off, then it remains 60-40, but the promote goes away. We share the expense on the same scale, 60-40”

The split gives M-Tex 60 and gives Gallino 40, with his share flowing to debt service until the loan is paid down. After payoff, the promote drops, but the 60-40 relationship remains. Expenses track the same split, which keeps Gallino tied to how the project is run.

That is where Landman season 2 shows a quiet transfer of authority. Tommy is still working the edges when Cami steps in and ends the back-and-forth. Cami said,

“That sounds like a good deal.”

After the trio shook hands and Gallino added,

“It’s my new goal in life, Tommy, to have you trust me.

The move signals that she can close, and that Tommy is no longer the only person who can commit M-Tex to risk. In Landman season 2, the final sting is Gallino shifting from business to influence. Over dinner, he stops selling numbers and starts selling doubt about Tommy’s standing. Gallino’s leverage is not the contract. It is Cami’s confidence in Tommy. If that confidence gets shaken, the company can keep the financing and still decide it needs a different face leading the partnership.

Why Dark Night of the Soul connects the deal to grief and next choices

Landman season 2 keeps cutting away from Fort Worth to show what Tommy cannot negotiate away. T.L. runs into Nash Peters at the auction, and a sharp exchange turns into a punch. Tommy gets him outside, assumes the anger is only about Dorothy, and T.L. finally names the deeper wound, the infant daughter they lost and how that loss broke the family’s center. T.L. said,

“It shattered me, but it didn’t scramble my soul. It scrambled [your mother's] soul, son.”

Landman season 2 also keeps moving the younger story lines forward. Cooper and Ariana keep accelerating a wedding plan, trying to build a future that does not depend on a memory. Rebecca’s “work meeting” with Charlie turns personal again, setting up a complication that can land inside M-Tex later. These beats underline the episode title because everyone is choosing what feels survivable now, even when it creates a new risk.

Landman season 2 does not show Tommy being removed in Episode 6. It shows the pathway. Cami ends the negotiation and accepts Gallino’s structure, which tells Gallino where the authority lives. Gallino then targets Cami’s trust as the leverage point. If her confidence in Tommy gets poisoned, Tommy becomes easier to remove than the deal itself.

Stay tuned for more updates.