Predator: Badlands breaks records with the biggest worldwide opening ever for a Predator movie, earning $80 million

Predator: Badlands (2025), directed by Dan Trachtenberg, released on November 7, 2025. The newest addition to the Predator series, the movie is the first of the lot that shows the Predator himself as the protagonist in the story.

The movie had the biggest worldwide opening ever for any Predator movie and made $80 million.

The movie utilized both facial motion capture as well as practical effects to bring the character of the young Yautja warrior, Dek, to life on the big screen.

Studio Gillis was the one who created the new suit for Dek, and Weta brought it to life using VFX effects.

The movie stars Elle Fanning, who plays the role of Thia, and is written by Brian Duffield and Patrick Aison.

Veteran actor Dimitrius Schuster Koloamatangi perfectly plays the role of Dek and brings to life the cultural and warrior heritage of the Yautja people.

Predator: Badlands is the 7th movie in the Predator franchise, and director Dan Trachtenberg spoke about how he drew significant inspiration from George Lucas and Star Wars.

Jeff Cutter, who is the cinematographer, made the action scenes possible where Dek clashes with the antagonists and ends up killing them.

Director Dan Trachtenberg, who is the driving force behind Predator: Badlands, set foot on uncharted territory by making the Predator himself play the role of the protagonist, and it paid off brilliantly.

The movie amassed $80 million worldwide, the largest opening day sum in the entire franchise.

The role of Dek, the Yautja fighter, is brought to life by Studio Gillis and Weta, with their facial motion capture, VFX effects, and Dek’s warrior suit.

Actor Dimitrius Schuster Koloamatangi brought the character to life with his nuanced portrayal of Dek.

Another interesting thing about the film is that the Yautja language for the film was developed by Britton Watkins, who is a linguist.

Koloamatangi learnt how to speak the language because it was not just clicking sounds anymore; it was a real language.

Dek, who is the runt of the Yautja clan, fights to leave his home planet, called Yautja Prime, and goes on an ancestral hunt.

He follows the ancient rite of passage of having to bring back the head of a selected prey to gain acceptance into the clan; however, the clan leader, who is Dek’s father, orders his death.

The movie is adventurous and brings to life the struggles of Dek. Thia, played by actress Elle Fanning, who is a Weyland-Yutani synthetic, also does not have the lower half of her body, and helps to lead Dek to the Kalisk.

Director Trachenberg drew a lot of inspiration from George Lucas and Star Wars, and made sure that the 7th movie in the Predator franchise is filled with cultural relevance.

For Predator: Badlands, Trachenberg united with brilliant cinematographer Jeff Cutter, who brought the action scenes in the film to life.

Dek is shown tapping into the unknown realm of Genna and goes through various difficulties and hurdles to try to survive and overcome.

Actress Elle Fanning also has a double role in the movie as Thia and the villain antagonist Tessa, who becomes an issue for Dek and Thia trying to reach Kalisk.

