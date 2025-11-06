Is there a post-credits scene in Predators : Badlands? Details analyzed

Predator: Badlands poster starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Koloamatangi (via Instagram @20thcenturystudios)

Predator: Badlands is scheduled for release in theaters on November 7, 2025. Dan Trachtenberg, who directed his third entry in the series after Prey in 2022 and animated Predator: Killer of Killers earlier this year, returns to direct again. He co-writes with Patrick Aison. The film will make history, as it's the first time a Predator is seen on screen as the protagonist of the story.

Elle Fanning plays Thia, a damaged Weyland-Yutani synthetic android missing her lower body. Dimitrius Schuster Koloamatangi suits up as Dek, a young outcast Yautja exiled for being the runt of his clan. Mike Homik appears briefly as Kwei Dek's brother. The cast stays minimal with no other major human roles.

No mid-credits or post-credits scene is there in Predators: Badlands, but fans should stay tight for the eight-second beat that hits immediately after the final shot and before the first name appears.

Set far in the future on the hostile planet Kalisk Dek, Thia is strapped to his back for mobility. They form an uneasy alliance against deadly wildlife rival Predator hunters and colossal beasts. Dek seeks the ultimate adversary to prove his worth and earn redemption. Thia harbors her own agenda tied to corporate experiments. The plot explores Yautja honor codes, clan dynamics and hints at broader universe ties through Weyland Yutani tech.

Early screenings confirm that the movie runs two hours and seven minutes, delivering brutal action with PG-13 intensity that focuses on survival and emotion rather than gore.

Predator: Badlands skips a post-credits scene but hints at what’s next

There are debates regarding a brief moment that occurs immediately after the last frame of the movie. The movie cuts to a title card, then it flashes a very brief extra beat before rolling the credits. This moment lasts only seconds and sees Dek showing signs of hesitation when engaging with his brother, Kwei. It is clearly foreshadowing a betrayal and a potential for a sequel with some conflict between the two brothers.

Some call it a post-credits tag, and others simply call it an extended ending. While there is some foreshadowing of clan betrayal and implications of a new net weapon, there is nothing to do with Xenomorphs, no crossovers or anything relating to Alien vs Predator.

Trachtenberg keeps Badlands a standalone picture like Prey. The suggestion of Weyland-Yutani to move quietly to a bridge to Alien without anything landing. If some fans were hoping for cryogenic pods or even cameos of characters from Killer of Killers, they get nothing at all.

Skipping a full post-credits keeps focus on Dek's personal arc. The story concludes conclusively on Kalisk, with emotional weight surrounding honour and unlikely bonds. Adding a stinger risked undercutting that. Early reactions praise the restrained approach, calling it confident filmmaking.

The quick tag still rewards patient viewers without forcing a ten-minute wait. It mirrors Prey's clean exit while leaving room for more Yautja tales.

Predator: Badlands releases exclusively in theaters worldwide on November 7, 2025, including IMAX and RealD 3D. No streaming date announced yet, but expect to stream on Disney+ or Hulu weeks later, following the recent franchise pattern.

