Members Only: Palm Beach: Release date, what to expect and more details explored

Members Only Palm Beach promotional poster (Image Via Instagram/@rosalynyellin)

Netflix’s upcoming reality series, Members Only: Palm Beach, is the network’s latest offering showcasing the world of the rich and elite.

The reality show focuses on the lives of five women who will explore rivalries and friendships.

They all want to be the answer to the same question as reported by TUDUM:

“Who is the true queen of Palm Beach?”

The show’s bio under its official trailer on YouTube reads:

“Set within the exclusive enclaves of Palm Beach County, Members Only follows a group of women navigating the unspoken rules, inherited traditions, and high-stakes hierarchies of America’s most rarefied social circles.”

It further says:

“ In this manicured world of privilege and private clubs, reputations are built over brunch, alliances shift over champagne, and while wealth is ubiquitous, power, influence and access are the true currency.”

The show will debut its first episode on December 29, 2025, on Netflix.

Members Only: Palm Beach: Meet the Cast members

These are Hillary Musser, Taja Abitbol, Rosalyn Yellin, Ro-mina Utsayev and Maraia Cozamanis.

Hillary Musser

Hillary Musser is a real estate developer.

She explains her rise in Palm Beach society in an interview with Swoon

Hillary explained how she and ex husband, Pete Musser were separated, she moved to Palm Beach. She further explained how she was “already in society” when she moved.

Hillary stated:

“ I was already in society; I never tried. I met a lot of people at Mar-a-Lago on the tennis court, too. Tennis is a way where, if you’re a decent player, people will call to play with you. So that’s it, there was no ladder for me to even think about having to climb.”

Rosalyn Yellin

Rosalyn is a former dance instructor and a philanthropist who is involved in many causes.

She talked about her charitable work with Swoon and stated:

“ It was always our dream to move to Florida. I got my social standing in Palm Beach by getting heavily involved in the charity world. I found that to be a really great way to meet very nice people.”

Ro-mina Utsayev

Ro-mina is the youngest amongst the cast of the show.

She moved to Palm Beach in 2022.

Utsayev spoke about the society and people faking their fortune in an interview with TUDUM.

She said:

“ The old money people don’t like the new money people. But there are a lot of people faking it and acting like they are superrich when in reality they aren’t.”

Taja Abitbol

Abitbol has spent her children in the “members-only” world. She is a pioneer in the world of wellness with her brands Taja Drip and Faena.

She spoke about how she is close to all the cast members and how they have a “sisterhood.”

Taja said:

“ It’s tricky; it really depends. I mean, I do love them all. We have a sisterhood, but we’re all so different.”

Maria Cozamanis

Maria or DJ Tumbles is one of the most loved DJs on Palm Island.

She talked about her “two separate personas” in an interview with Swoon.

Maria said:

“ I DJ under the name Tumbles, which is how I was actually introduced to Palm Beach. I started DJing for the charity circuit, and before you knew it, Tumbles was DJing at Mar-a-Lago and some of the big country clubs, and she just kind of took Palm Beach by storm. So Maria, naturally, is embraced right after that, because who doesn’t love Tumbles?”

Jeff Gaspin from Netflix Unscripted talked about the show in an interview with Deadline.

He stated:

“ We have passed on a lot of shows that could have been the Real Housewives of some other town or city, but honestly, what attracted me to this group was they made the housewives look like Disney characters. They were so loud and big and brash, and the personality of the city was a big part of it.”

