WWE x Stranger Things crossover: Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming collaboration

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image by Instagram /@netflix)

WWE and Netflix are coming together for a special night that mixes wrestling and pop culture. The companies have confirmed a Stranger Things-themed episode of Monday Night Raw. The show will air live on January 5, 2026, and it will stream on Netflix. This is a real event, not a rumor. WWE and Netflix have both announced it.

This special Raw comes at a big moment for both brands. It lines up with the final stretch of Stranger Things season 5 and also marks about one year since Raw moved to Netflix. Because of that, WWE is treating this as a major episode, not just a normal weekly show.

What the WWE x Stranger Things crossover is about

The crossover is a themed edition of Monday Night Raw with branding built around the line The WWE Gets Stranger. WWE has confirmed that parts of the Stranger Things world will be used in the show’s look and feel.

That means fans should expect themed graphics, special entrances, and visual touches inspired by the series. WWE has not shared full creative details yet. There is no confirmation that the Raw storyline itself will fully change. Right now, it is being promoted as a presentation crossover, not a full story takeover.

Date, time, and where to watch

The special Stranger Things episode of Monday Night Raw will take place on Monday, January 5, 2026. WWE has confirmed that the show will be held live in Brooklyn, New York. Fans will be able to watch it only on Netflix, where Raw now streams every week.

The show will begin at 8:00 pm ET, which is Raw’s usual start time. This episode also has extra meaning for WWE, as it will be the first Raw of 2026, setting the tone for the company’s new year on Netflix.

Why is this crossover happening now

Netflix is actively promoting the final season of Stranger Things. The fifth season brings the story to an end, with the last episodes presumably airing during the festive season. Netflix can connect with a large live audience thanks to Raw. Simultaneously, WWE benefits greatly from associating its brand with one of the most popular shows globally.

This particular episode is also a part of the celebration for Raw’s one-year presence on Netflix, which WWE has freely communicated through its past announcements.

What fans can expect so far

So far, WWE has only confirmed the theme and branding. Fans can expect:

Upside Down–style visuals

Hawkins-inspired gear or stage designs

Special graphics and music

Limited-edition merchandise

There has been no official confirmation of Stranger Things cast members appearing on Raw. Names like Vecna or other characters have been mentioned online, but WWE and Netflix have not confirmed any cameos.

Matches already confirmed for the show

Even with the theme, this Raw is still a big wrestling night. WWE has already promoted a major match.

CM Punk is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker on January 5. This confirms the episode will carry real stakes, not just visuals.

WWE has also hinted that more title matches, including women’s championship bouts, will be added.

A recent confirmed update

In a recent WWE programming update, officials described the January 5 Raw as a tent-pole Netflix event. This confirms the company sees the crossover as a major moment for its streaming era, not a one-off idea.

Audiences will not be disappointed with the fun theme, huge fights, and excellent beginning of the year, they will have no doubt or unconfirmed surprises.

Stay tuned for more updates.