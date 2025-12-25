SNL records highest ratings during Bowen Yang’s last episode on the show

Saturday Night Live ( Image via NBC)

SNL recorded its highest ratings in over a year on December 20, with a record 5.4 million viewers. The episode was hosted by pop star Ariana Grande and featured Cher as the musical guest.

The episode was significant as it marked the final appearance of long-time cast member Bowen Yang. Bowen Yang has recently announced his departure from the show. The most-watched episode this year was the season premiere on October 4, when4.6 million tuned in to watch host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat.

SNL garnered record viewership as Bowen Yang performs his last skit on the show

In order to make his departure more meaningful, Bowen Yang played the role of a Delta One Lounge employee who is working his last shift on Christmas Eve.

“I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here, and I just wanted to enjoy it for a little bit longer,” said Yang to Grande. “Especially the people. I've loved every single person who works here, because they've done so much for me, especially my boss.”

Musical icon Cher performed Christmas songs, including “Run Rudolph Run, on the show and then made her appearance onstage as Yang's boss in a skit as the “CEO of Eggnog at Delta.” Yang asked Cher for some suggestions before he leaves, and the musical icon came up with a hilarious answer, as Cher said,

“Well, everyone thought you were a little bit too gay. But you know what? You're perfect for me.”

The trio was seen embracing as they continued to sing the 1960 song “Please Come Home for Christmas. Ariana Grande was teary-eyed while she was gripping Yang’s hand.

Bowen Yang left on an emotional note in the last skit with Ariana Grande and Cher

As the trio ended the skit on an emotional note, Yang received a kiss from Grande while saying a departing line,

“This place will always be home, but ah, it's time to go.”

Bowen Yang joined SNL as a writer back in 2018 and was later promoted to the cast the following year. Some of his iconic sketches include Yang parodying the “viral baby hippo Moo Deng, posing as an overzealous spin instructor and impersonating British pop star Charli XCX.”

The long-time SNL cast member took to social media to post a note of gratitude before his final act in the show, saying,

“I’m grateful for every minute of my time there. I learned about myself (bad with wigs). I learned about others (generous, vulnerable, hot). I learned that human error can be nothing but correct. I learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t, which is the best.”

Bowen Yang also thanked Ariana Grande for being the host of his last episode, as he thanked her for sending him off in the dreamiest way he could imagine. As per Page Six, the comedian had planned to "leave at the beginning of the current season, but SNL creator Michael threw a ton of money at the comedian to get him to stay." However, a source told Page Six,

“You can always tell when a cast member is done."

Stay tuned for more updates.