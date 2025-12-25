Where was Marty Supreme filmed? All filming locations revealed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Timothée Chalamet and Tyler, the Creator are seen on the set of "Marty Supreme" in Midtown Manhattan on November 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme is now released on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, after its premiere at the New York Film Festival 2025 on October 6. Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme is ‘’loosely-inspired’’ by the real-life story of Marty Reisman, a legendary and unconventional American table tennis player.

Marty is a street-smart hustler from New York, and the majority of the shooting has been held in the citylights of NYC. The major focus of production designers was to give the film a ’50s feel in its scenes. Formal education or structured sports were never part of his world. What he did have was access to basement recreation halls and dingy ping pong clubs, where the game wasn’t about medals but money.

He enters the ping pong world almost by accident: first as a spectator, then as a ball boy, and finally as someone who realizes he can make cash off the game. As he dominates the street-level ping pong circuit, Marty begins to see the limits of hustling. The film shows his uneasy transition from smoky basements to organized competitions, where his attitude clashes with officials and elite players.

With New York, some of the championship game events were even shot in Japan, as he is determined to win a championship there after a drastic defeat by a Japanese player, Endo. With that, Marty’s personal struggles arise during his professional journey. At the peak of his ping pong career, he faces trouble when his girlfriend becomes pregnant, authorities stop him from competing because he doesn’t meet eligibility rules, and he also struggles with money problems.

Filming locations of Marty Supreme

According to reports by The Cinemaholic, Marty Supreme filming took place across New York State, where the location manager Ross Brodar helped find places in upstate New York that were used to recreate the gritty feel of the 1950s. The principal photography began in September 2024 and wrapped up in December 2024.

Some street locations in New York City were used to show Marty’s local life. Filming took place on Manhattan’s 25th Street, 6th Avenue, the Lower East Side, and the Upper East Side, the neighborhood where Marty grew up. The iconic Forward Building also appears in an added scene. The goal was to show Marty’s chaotic life in 1950s NYC and the authentic vibe of local ping pong clubs, not a modern stylized version.

According to the Times Union, location scout Brodar helped find hidden spots in NYC to match the director’s vision. “We were on Orchard Street a lot. We dressed it up a lot there and on Eldridge Street. We really made that our home for a while,” Brodar said.

Orchard Street’s shops were given a 1950s look, and a real bowling alley in Hudson Valley, Delaware County, was used for a scene where Marty and his friend Wally (played by Tyler Okonma) play table tennis. Other scenes were shot at Central Park, Lawrence’s Broadway Table Tennis Club (recreated using old photos and blueprints), and Norkin’s Shoe Shop (filmed at a real shop with modular storefronts for 1950s authenticity).

Other filming locations for Marty Supreme included a village in Orange County, Florida, Rye Playland, New Jersey, and indoor scenes at a quiet house on Ellisdale Road in Chesterfield Township.

According to The Cinemaholic, some scenes were also filmed at Meadowlands Arena on Plaza M in East Rutherford and in Tokyo, where production designer Jack Fisk adjusted the town’s look to match a 1950s setting, similar to what he did in New York.