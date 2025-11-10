“The truth hurts, right”: Jasmine confronts Gino as they get into an explosive argument over fraud claims in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All reunion took an unexpected turn after Jasmine’s ex-partner, Gino, arrived at the mansion. As the former pair had a messy split, the two finally came face-to-face, and the confrontation soon turned sour.

Gino had earlier claimed that he sent Jasmine $40,000 while she was in Panama.

Jasmine has denied these allegations in an interview with Parade, as she responded by saying that to survive with that kind of money was not possible.

Later that night, when all the cast members were talking, Gino seemingly confronted Jasmine about the things that she had been saying about him.

Things escalated quickly as Gino said that even Matt is not going to get a freebie, while alleging that Jasmine cheated him and used him. Jasmine later said,

“The truth hurts, right.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Jasmine makes explosive allegations against Gino

Jasmine was clearly upset by the fact that Gino referred to her as a "freebie," as she said,

“This really offend me, that he referred to me as a “freebie.”

Jasmine soon came inside the room where everyone was talking and said,

“I will not let it happen again. If I don’t speak on top of my lungs, no one listens. I am sick and tired of you playing the victim and acting like your God’s given good husband. You were not a good husband. He accused me to immigration to get me out of the country when I was pregnant.”

Gino soon responded and said,

“And I am going to show how you treated me.”

As some of the fellow cast members came in Gino's support but also called him out for his actions and to call the immigration on her.

However, many cast members sympathised with Gino's situation while saying that he is getting dragged into all this. As one cast member said,

"Nobody gonna believe her, Gino."

Jasmine stormed off the stage during the Tell All Part 1

Jasmine almost stormed off the stage in anger. However, Jasmine came back, and later Gino’s cousin made a wild accusation at Gino, saying that they went for lunch.

Jasmine also revealed that she transformed her and Gino’s wedding bands into a nice pair of earrings for her daughter, Matilda.

However, after a few questions asked by other castmates, Jasmine seemingly broke down in tears and admitted that she loved Gino at one point in time, contrary to the allegations made by Gino.

However, Gino refused to believe Jasmine's words. In an exclusive new interview with Parade, Jasmine revealed how she and Gino met,

"I’ve always been honest about everything. We met on a sugar daddy, sugar baby website. I have never been ashamed of saying it. I have never tried to hide the truth. It is what it is. He knew it and I let everyone know it, even his family. When they asked me, I told them the truth. But you know what’s funny? I didn’t get any sugar from Gino. Gino is not a good sugar daddy. He’s very cheap."

Stay tuned for more updates.