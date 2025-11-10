"A different story off camera": Married at First Sight UK alum Nathan calls out the show's editing

Nathan campbell from MAFS UK (Image Via Instagram/@n4thancamp8ell)

Nathan Campbell, who appeared in the 2024 season of the reality show Married at First Sight UK (MAFS UK) has talked about how editing influenced the portrayal of the story to viewers.

The groom who is 25 years old said that he and his on screen bride were a perfect match but everything was quite different behind the scenes.

Nathan claims that the image of him and his partner that was depicted on TV omitted some essential moments and created a one-sided view of reality.

He reflected:



“We looked like roses and sunshine, but it was a different story off camera.”



He pointed to a bigger problem he sees with the show’s production: how footage is selected and framed.

Nathan said producers “can only work with what they get”, but stressed that the best defence is for contestants to be completely themselves.

As he put it:



"So the vital thing is to simply be who you are. Because the time will come when the mask you’re wearing will fall off.”



With his words, Nathan wants the audience to be aware that the glamorous representation on the screen might not be the real story at all.

Behind the scenes: What really happened on Married at First Sight UK







On the show, Nathan was paired with Lacey Martin and they went all the way to the final vows as one of the season’s most admired couples.

However, things didn't last long after filming ended.

Lacey made the decision to part ways in late 2024, something Nathan confirmed, saying they simply wanted different things in life.

Beyond their breakup, it’s the editing he points to as the real issue.

For example, Nathan revealed that during the reunion special he became emotional and even cried but those raw moments were cut out.

He said producers omitted “snotty scenes” of him crying because “they cut a lot out.”

Lacey on the other hand has indicated that there was some footage that never aired.

She claimed that the homestay of Nathan, which was an important aspect of the experiment, was not broadcast despite them having some of the most memorable moments together, such as tattooing their names as well as bouncing in a trampoline park.

Ever since leaving the reality show, Nathan has progressed in his life and recognized his affair with Abi Moores who was a contestant in Love Island 2023.

Nathan assures that this new chapter of his life is purely about being real and not meant for the limelight or the camera.

What Nathan's tale portrays is a more extensive lesson for the audience of the reality show: what you see may be only a part of the story that has been modified through the producers' decisions behind the scenes.

For him, being honest with himself was the only method to protect his true self from the story the show invented.

Nathan has also disclosed that he is in touch with some of his fellow cast members from MAFS UK and supports them while they are in the limelight.

He pointed out that the abrupt fame might be too much to bear, particularly if the online comments are highly negative or are based on the trailer versions of the episodes.

Nathan talks to coming participants to pay attention to their mental wellness and keep in mind that reality TV is just "a segment of real life."

Stay tuned for more updates.