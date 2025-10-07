"I didn’t miss anything" – Married at First Sight UK’s Rebecca shuts down claims Bailey cheated with ex-fiancée during experiment

Bailey and Rebecca from Married at First Sight UK (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK participant Rebecca Fenney, 32, has addressed rumors circulating that her husband, Bailey, was unfaithful during the experiment.

Responding to online claims that Bailey allegedly slept with his ex-fiancée, Lulu, while Rebecca was unwell, the reality star clarified that the speculation was false. Speaking to The Sun, Rebecca said,

“I saw that TikTok — somebody sent it to me, and apparently, I was ill and had missed something, and then Bailey was unfaithful. All I can say is I wasn’t ill and I didn’t miss anything."

Rebecca explained that she could only speak for herself, emphasizing that she had not been ill at any point during the experiment. She added that she is “never ill,” clarifying that the rumor claiming she missed anything due to sickness was false.

Rebecca denies rumours of Bailey’s alleged infidelity during Married at First Sight UK experiment

Rebecca addresses cheating rumours

While at Tulleys Shocktober Fest, Rebecca answered questions about a circulating TikTok video, which accused the filming of infidelity, in a very clear and direct manner. The rumours suggested that Bailey had contact with Lulu while Rebecca was reportedly sick and unable to participate in the experiment’s activities.

Rebecca denied being unwell at any point and stated that the claims were inaccurate. Before joining Married at First Sight UK, Bailey was previously engaged to Lulu, with whom he shared an open relationship.

Details of this relationship surfaced earlier in the season, with Bailey openly discussing their dynamic on the show.

Lulu also denies the allegations

Bailey’s ex-fiancée, Lulu, also addressed the claims. Speaking to The Sun, she confirmed that she had seen the TikTok and found it upsetting because it was untrue. Lulu explained that she and Bailey maintain a "healthy co-parenting relationship" and nothing more. She added,

"We have not hooked up since we broke up in early 2024. I also was in a new relationship when this apparently happened, so again, complete lies and really damaging, actually.”

Lulu’s comment supported Rebecca’s statements and indicated that during the experiment, in no way did any romance or physical interaction happen between her and Bailey. In addition, she mentioned that her relationship with him had ended before he took part in the show and that her main attention was focused on her ex and her new love.

Background on Bailey and Lulu’s past relationship

Reports from The Sun previously revealed that Bailey and Lulu’s relationship was non-monogamous. According to the outlet, the couple had specific rules in place during their open relationship, but Bailey admitted that he did not always follow them. A source explained that people close to the former couple were aware of their open arrangement, and that both partners had been involved with other people at different times during their relationship. The same source added that Bailey “has taken accountability” for the mistakes he made and has discussed them openly on Married at First Sight UK.

Lulu also shared a series of text-based posts on social media reflecting on the emotional aftermath of their breakup. In one post, she expressed hope that someone would eventually find a partner who “hates hurting your heart.” Another message highlighted the strength required to recover from pain caused by someone who once claimed to love deeply.

While these posts appeared to express her state of mind following the end of their engagement, Lulu did not suggest that she and Bailey reconnected during or after his involvement in Married at First Sight UK.

Both Rebecca and Lulu have since publicly denied the claims of cheating. With both parties providing consistent statements, the speculation surrounding Bailey’s alleged infidelity has been dismissed.

